Cool record in Lac-Saint-Jean

A cold record was broken in Alma, where the temperature was -40.2 degrees Celsius early Friday morning. The last sign for January 21 was 1984. The temperature was -38.5 degrees Celsius. Weather station Alma has only recorded temperatures below -40 degrees on eight occasions since the data was taken by Environment Canada.

In Dolbeau-Mistassini, mercury was -40.5 degrees Celsius around 7:30 a.m. Friday, according to the Environment Canada website. This is the coldest temperature since 1994.

The person in charge of Météo Chicoutimi, Jimmy Desbiens, notes that the coldest points are among his weather stations north of Lac-Saint-Jean. Fortunately, the wind was calm this morning, he says, because the maximum I had this morning depending on the different stations, is 10-15 kilometers per hour. It makes feelings more acceptable on a psychological level.

interview in show It’s never the same thing, meteorological enthusiasts remind us that the last two winters have become accustomed to mild temperatures. More pleasant temperatures are expected on Saturday and Sunday. On the other hand, chill should be back in the game in the last week of January.

Still the same mass of air that’s been over our heads for about two weeks and waiting for the right moment to come in and say hi, let’s say it’s a ‘frit’ as they say , confirms Jimmy Despains.

Environment Canada is expected to issue a severe cold warning on Friday night and is expected to be lifted on Saturday morning.

Closing Mont Fortin and skating rinks in Saguenay

The bitter cold also prompted Saguenay to temporarily close the Mont-Fortin Ski Center in Jonquière on Friday night. Outdoor skating rinks and ice rinks are also closed in the evening.

In a press release on Friday, Sagweni said the resumption of activities is scheduled to start on Saturday, as per the usual schedule.

In collaboration with Myriam Gautier