Core i7-1195G7 Tiger Lake-U, massive single-core performance?

Recently, Intel revealed two new processors tiger lake-U, Core i7-1195G7 and Core i5-1155G7. These innovations are aimed at the mobility sector. However, we don’t know much about their performance.
We now have the beginning of the answer because the Core i7-1195G7 was so I discovered In the Geekbench database. Its results are quite impressive with the ability to match chips to our desktop computers.
Geekbench announces a chip with 4 physical cores and 8 logical cores. Its base frequency is set to 2.9 GHz versus 5 GHz in Turbo Boost 3 mode. It is performed on socket FCBGA 1449. Its mechanism includes 12 MB of L3 cache and 5 MB of cache (4 x 1.25 MB).
Core i7-1195G7, massive single-core performance?
In detail, he scored between 1,600 and 1,700 points against 6005 in the multicore. With these numbers, the Core i7-1195G7 outperforms all AMD Ryzen 5000 (Monocore) desktop processors. Even the Ryzen 9 5950X is struggling to keep up. This score places it behind Intel’s 11th generation Rocket Lake-S desktop processors.
The Core i7-1195G7 is the “leading” reference for the low-end Tiger Lake range. This single-core feat is made possible by Max Turbo 3.0 technology that delivers a frequency of 5.0GHz in this type of workout. Note that their reference indicates that this is a pre-production sample.
Finally, the second reference Tiger Lake-U, Core i5-1155G7 has yet to be spotted. So we have no information on its performance at the moment.
patience…
