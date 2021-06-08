Paris: ManiFeste combines music and science for a month of audiovisual events

a The time when test parties present scientific research, festival The time when test parties present scientific research, festival Manifest It presents exactly an alternative direction: to combine technological research and music to create art, in the true tradition of IRCAM.

By Maxime Jacob جاك

On Sunday, May 30, much of the French scientific community turned their eyes toward the AccordHotels Arena, where Indochina held a demo party in order to map the fluid exchange between the 5,000 guinea pig fans. Others booked for the next day at 7pm: Monday, May 31, Manifest It opened its doors to the public in the Great Hall of the Center Pompidou in Paris. Until June 30, the Ircam (Institute of Audio/Music Research and Coordination) Festival intends to remind people that science and music are not mutually exclusive domains, and that scientists have their place in the creative process.

At the Pompidou Center, we respect the health protocol. On the other hand, the artists are the ones who directly experimented on stage with Ircam bands. Who is Musicien.enne?The audience asks about the research center set up by Pierre Boulez in 1977 on the occasion of opening night. All the artists in the program have graduated from RunThe internationally acclaimed IRCAM Diploma course. First, it’s Fanny Vicens and her XAMP microtonal accordion who steps forward in the dark to play a work by Oren Boneh, which was released from class in 2020. The artist soon makes way for a Contratnor, alone on stage in a minor opera. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . breathes The Israeli composer Sivan Eldar.

© Airkham, Deborah Lopatin

But it’s the third proposal that day that catches the audience’s attention: the audiovisual performance material mutationsCreated in 2008 by Roque Rivas and Carlos Franklin, it is a reflection of New York City’s architectural and urban evolution. On stage, two screens respond to each other, as street scenes of Brooklyn and the Bronx are shown, as sprawling public transportation networks appear. Images of Carlos Franklin are set to music by a quartet of two sopranos, tenor and baritone, to which Roque Rivas adds an IDM touch. The metronome beats on an irregular scale on synchronous sounds, white noise, sometimes united when rewinding, seems to multiply exponentially, and the theme emerges: how life takes over an architectural layout, how a limited and ordered network is colonized by the unexpected. The work has repeatedly experimented with the voice of architectural theorist Rem Koolhaas: ” There is a state of overload and a culture of obstruction, partly tangible and partly virtual ‘, echoing as the New Yorker’s breakdance danced onto a movable piece.

If the prospect of being stunned by the amazing audiovisual performance doesn’t appeal to you or you hate architecture and New York, Trax recommends you come saturday stipule fever: stipulum now!, Festival evening dedicated to nightclubs. Scheduled to take place on June 12 at CentQuatre as part of the festival, the event will host new live audiovisual groups from Byetone and Dasha Rush.

Dasha Rush © d

In addition to concerts, the festival offers conferences and installations, scattered in emblematic places of Parisian creativity: the CentQuatre, and therefore, but also the Center Pompidou and the Cité de la Musique.

The rest of the festival programs can be found at Website ManiFeste.