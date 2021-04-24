Coronavirus, 278 people are currently hospitalized in Gard

Every Friday, the Regional Health Agency assesses the coronavirus situation in Occitanie. This summary leaflet lists the main indicators of the hospital’s activity. Tonight, there are 1,882 hospital deaths (+14) including 400 in intensive care and critical care (-3), and so far 4,040 deaths have been observed in health institutions since the start of the epidemic in March (+52 in 3 days).

In Gard, 278 people are currently in hospital, including 62 in intensive care. The number of deaths since the beginning of the health crisis has reached 556.

ARS confirms the strong impact of the current epidemiological situation on hospital activity, to manage the most dangerous cases of Covid19. “This situation also has an impact on the course of care for some patients whose appointments have been rescheduled. Postponing these interventions raises legitimate concerns for these patients and their relatives. All healthcare workers want to respond by strengthening individual support for the patients involved.”

Meanwhile, the vaccination campaign continues to spread actively in Occitania: since the beginning of January, more than 1.8 million doses have been administered so far. Beneficiaries of the first vaccine injection now represent 28.5% of the population over the age of 18 in our district.