Coronavirus: ARS Stocks Friday, August 20th at 7:30 p.m.

This August 20th 7:30pm news briefing once again confirms the strong mobilization of hospital teams in the region during this summer period: 1,230 hospitalizations this evening (+16) including 300 in intensive care and critical care (+15), and up to Now, 4813 deaths have been observed in health institutions since the outbreak of the epidemic in March 2020 (+36 in 3 days).

This bulletin also underlines the strong progress in recent weeks in vaccinating children aged 12-17: in total, they are now more than 243,000 in Occitanie who have started these vaccination procedures this summer, without waiting for the start of the school year. This is an approach that already concerns nearly 60% of the 411,000 adolescents between the ages of 12 and 17 in the region. In the context of preparations for the start of the new school year, this rate is progressing very quickly: it was only 41.9% at the beginning of August. The youngest of them is setting an example for all those who are still called to vaccinate this summer.

In all, 83.5% of the vaccinable population (over 12 years of age) has already received a first dose of the vaccine. Everywhere in the region, vaccination centers as well as liberal health professionals offer vaccination slots available to all who desire one. Don’t wait until the start of the school year to be #TousVacciné #TousProtégés.