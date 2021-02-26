Cote Nord: Approximately 20% of people were vaccinated and a second dose in mid-March

With vaccination campaigns in the past few weeks organized in isolated areas, Côte-Nord is one step ahead of the immunity of its residents. To date, 17,603 doses have been administered, reaching 19.4% of the North Coast population.

In Quebec, 400,540 doses were injected in 4.1% of the population.

A new vaccination campaign for people between the ages of 70 and 79 will start from the second week of March at North Beach.

However, not all of the Pfizer vaccine doses received over the next few weeks will be intended for these customers.

Citizens vaccinated in December, the majority of whom are CHSLD residents, will receive their second dose in order to respect the 12-week period between the two injections.

The Regional Public Health Department will contact these clients directly to set up an appointment.

“In March, there will still be large deliveries of vaccine doses to Quebec,” said Richard Vachion, chief medical officer at the Center for Integrated Health and Social Services (CISSS) in North Shore.

“We will definitely have enough doses to give a second dose and at the same time, go ahead with the first doses. It’s not about amputating the first doses to make second doses. There will be enough vaccines to satisfy the entire population.”

Public Health in Côte d’Ivoire is pleased with the rates of vaccine adherence in CHSLDs (95%) and in senior citizens’ residences, private residences and intermediate resources (90%).