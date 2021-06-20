Coton Sport – JS Kabylie, to take a step towards the final

JS Kabylie, the Algerian representative in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Cup, will meet the Cameroonians in Coton Sport, Sunday, at the Ahmadou-Ahidjo stadium in Yaoundé (5:00 pm in Algeria), with the aim of taking a step forward. The final of the event, marking the semi-finals go to Cameroon.

Until then, the authors of the almost flawless “Canary” course are only 180 minutes away from the event’s potential final, the most recent of which dates back to 2002. The competition, members of Captain Reda Ben Sayeh’s squad will have to knock out. A big match in Yaounde against an opponent that is far from unknown to the Kabyle players.

Indeed, the two teams met in the group stage, and JS Kabylie managed to win both rounds: 1-0 in Tizi Ouzou and then 2-1 in Grouwa.

“We have prepared this first round in a classic way. We have worked for a good week, it has been a long time since we had this opportunity. We took the opportunity to work a little bit on the physical side but also on the side. The preparations continued well, the players fulfilled our expectations and showed a lot of enthusiasm and a good mentality. To prepare for this match,” coach Denis Lavani said in a statement to the club’s official Facebook page.

In terms of manpower, Lavagne will make use of all its elements, which will give her the embarrassment of choosing to align eleven rivals and conquerors.

“We know Coton Sport and they know us too. It’s an advantage for both sides. We know how our opponent played the first two games, but they are definitely going to make changes, we have to be vigilant. We know we can beat them, we have to expect a tougher battle than the one directed at Garoua.” “.

Before moving forward: “Playing in Yaounde instead of Garoua can be an advantage for us, the important thing is to impose our game on the opponent and show our ability on the ground.”

While it was scheduled to take place at the Romédi Adgia stadium in Garoua, this match was moved by CAF to the Yaoundé Stadium due to difficulties in setting up the VAR (Video Assisted Arbitration) system.

The semi-final second leg will be played on Sunday 27 June at the Olympic Stadium on 5 July in Algiers, from 8:00 pm.

Another FA Cup semi-final match between Egyptian team Pyramids against Moroccans Raja Casablanca (8:00 pm Algerians) on Sunday in Cairo.

APS