COVID-19: 837 new cases and three additional deaths in Quebec

Quebec has reported 837 cases of COVID-19 and 3 deaths, bringing the total to 401,462 infected and 11,318 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

• Read also: Children aged 12-17 were less active during the pandemic

• Read also: Behind the scenes of the vaccination campaign

Yesterday, the governorate recorded 782 injuries and two deaths.

37 new hospitals, including 16 in intensive care where 100% of patients were not adequately vaccinated. Vaccination reduces pressure on our hospitals. You have to keep getting two doses. It’s never too late to vaccinate. https://t.co/ONiez3JF0B pic.twitter.com/zCjtsof8sL – Christian Dube (@cdube_sante) September 17, 2021

Status in Quebec as of September 17, 2021

401,462 infected people (+837)

11,318 deaths (+3)

262 people were hospitalized (+6)

95 people in intensive care (+8)

The samples taken amounted to 32,586 samples, with a total of 12,052.443 samples

23,064 doses have been added, or 21,813 doses in the past 24 hours for a total of 12,709,800 doses received in Quebec

Outside Quebec, a total of 160,422 doses were administered for a cumulative total of 12,870,222 doses received by Quebec residents.

Status report by region

Bass Saint Laurent: 4054

Saguenay – Lac Saint-Jean: 11173

Capitale-Nationale: 33655

Mauricie-et-Center-du-Quebec: 16.540

Estri: 15949

Montreal: 144043

Ottaway: 13425

Abitibe-Tmiscaming: 1220

North Coast: 600

Northern Quebec: 134

Gaspey – Magdalene Islands: 2127

Chaudière-Appalaches: 20 043

Laval: 048 34

Lanudiere: 25989

Laurentides: 23225

Montreal: .55,294

Nonavik: 50

Teres-Chris-de-la-bye-James: 142

Outside Quebec: 746

Area to be selected: 4

Total: 401 462 confirmed cases

see also