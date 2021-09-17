World

COVID-19: 837 new cases and three additional deaths in Quebec

September 17, 2021
Cole Hanson

Quebec has reported 837 cases of COVID-19 and 3 deaths, bringing the total to 401,462 infected and 11,318 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

• Read also: Children aged 12-17 were less active during the pandemic

• Read also: Behind the scenes of the vaccination campaign

Yesterday, the governorate recorded 782 injuries and two deaths.

Status in Quebec as of September 17, 2021

  • 401,462 infected people (+837)
  • 11,318 deaths (+3)
  • 262 people were hospitalized (+6)
  • 95 people in intensive care (+8)
  • The samples taken amounted to 32,586 samples, with a total of 12,052.443 samples
  • 23,064 doses have been added, or 21,813 doses in the past 24 hours for a total of 12,709,800 doses received in Quebec
  • Outside Quebec, a total of 160,422 doses were administered for a cumulative total of 12,870,222 doses received by Quebec residents.

Status report by region

  • Bass Saint Laurent: 4054
  • Saguenay – Lac Saint-Jean: 11173
  • Capitale-Nationale: 33655
  • Mauricie-et-Center-du-Quebec: 16.540
  • Estri: 15949
  • Montreal: 144043
  • Ottaway: 13425
  • Abitibe-Tmiscaming: 1220
  • North Coast: 600
  • Northern Quebec: 134
  • Gaspey – Magdalene Islands: 2127
  • Chaudière-Appalaches: 20 043
  • Laval: 048 34
  • Lanudiere: 25989
  • Laurentides: 23225
  • Montreal: .55,294
  • Nonavik: 50
  • Teres-Chris-de-la-bye-James: 142
  • Outside Quebec: 746
  • Area to be selected: 4

Total: 401 462 confirmed cases

see also

See also  Racism 2.0 | Montreal Magazine

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *