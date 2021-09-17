COVID-19: 837 new cases and three additional deaths in Quebec

Quebec has reported 837 cases of COVID-19 and 3 deaths, bringing the total to 401,462 infected and 11,318 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Yesterday, the governorate recorded 782 injuries and two deaths.
Status in Quebec as of September 17, 2021
- 401,462 infected people (+837)
- 11,318 deaths (+3)
- 262 people were hospitalized (+6)
- 95 people in intensive care (+8)
- The samples taken amounted to 32,586 samples, with a total of 12,052.443 samples
- 23,064 doses have been added, or 21,813 doses in the past 24 hours for a total of 12,709,800 doses received in Quebec
- Outside Quebec, a total of 160,422 doses were administered for a cumulative total of 12,870,222 doses received by Quebec residents.
Status report by region
- Bass Saint Laurent: 4054
- Saguenay – Lac Saint-Jean: 11173
- Capitale-Nationale: 33655
- Mauricie-et-Center-du-Quebec: 16.540
- Estri: 15949
- Montreal: 144043
- Ottaway: 13425
- Abitibe-Tmiscaming: 1220
- North Coast: 600
- Northern Quebec: 134
- Gaspey – Magdalene Islands: 2127
- Chaudière-Appalaches: 20 043
- Laval: 048 34
- Lanudiere: 25989
- Laurentides: 23225
- Montreal: .55,294
- Nonavik: 50
- Teres-Chris-de-la-bye-James: 142
- Outside Quebec: 746
- Area to be selected: 4
Total: 401 462 confirmed cases
