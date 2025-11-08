Toronto Set to Host Largest LEGO® Fan Event in Canadian History

Toronto is gearing up for a record-breaking celebration of creativity and engineering as Bricks in the Six, the country’s largest LEGO® fan event, returns next weekend. The fourth annual showcase, taking place November 14–16 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel, is expected to be the biggest LEGO gathering ever held in Canada.

Organizers say the three-day event will feature millions of LEGO bricks and hundreds of original fan-built creations, doubling the exhibition space from last year’s edition. The event promises an expanded lineup of displays, interactive activities, and a bustling vendor marketplace — all aimed at uniting builders, collectors, and families under one colourful roof.

“We are thrilled to bring Bricks in the Six back to the GTA and confirm its status as the largest LEGO fan event in Canadian history,” said Graeme Dymond, Founder and Chief “Brickzecutive” Officer for Bricks in the Six. “This is an opportunity to gather in person and be inspired by hundreds of amazing LEGO art pieces and our shared passion for building. This year’s event promises to be bigger, better, and more memorable than ever.”

A Growing Event for a Growing Community

Since its inception, Bricks in the Six has grown from a niche fan meetup to a nationally recognized event attracting builders and enthusiasts from across Canada and beyond. The 2025 edition will include expanded exhibition space — doubling the display area from 2024 — and will showcase more fan-built creations than any previous LEGO event in the country.

For families and aspiring builders, a massive hands-on play zone will offer hundreds of thousands of LEGO pieces for open-ended building. Organizers note that the interactive space will be accessible to fans of all ages, though parental supervision is required for younger attendees.

The popular vendor marketplace is also set to be the largest to date, featuring more than two dozen specialized sellers. Attendees can expect to find rare, vintage, and customized brick items, catering to both collectors and hobbyists. According to organizers, the vendor floor represents a significant expansion in scale and selection compared to past years.

Economic and Cultural Impact

Events like Bricks in the Six provide more than entertainment—they contribute to tourism and local economic activity in the Greater Toronto Area. The Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale, located at 6750 Mississauga Road, is expected to draw thousands of visitors throughout the weekend, filling hotel rooms and nearby restaurants. Local vendors, from toy retailers to small creative businesses, also benefit from the surge in fan engagement.

Bricks in the Six has become part of a global trend of large-scale LEGO conventions, where the line between hobby and art continues to blur. The event provides a platform for Canadian creators to showcase their technical skill and imagination in a format once dominated by international exhibitions.

Tickets and Event Information

Tickets for Bricks in the Six are currently available for all three days of the event at www.bricksinthe6.ca. The schedule includes opportunities for visitors to view world-class displays, participate in workshops, and engage directly with the builders behind the creations. Organizers recommend purchasing tickets in advance, as attendance is expected to surpass previous years.

In addition to the in-person experience, the event maintains an active online presence. Fans can follow updates and behind-the-scenes previews on Facebook and Instagram.

About Bricks in the Six

Founded by Toronto-based LEGO enthusiast Graeme Dymond, Bricks in the Six was established to celebrate the artistry and community surrounding the iconic building blocks. The event brings together fans of all ages for three days of exhibits, activities, and competitions designed to inspire creativity and collaboration.

“Bricks in the Six” continues to position itself as Canada’s premier LEGO fan convention — a place where imagination, craftsmanship, and community come together one brick at a time.

For media inquiries, high-resolution images, or press passes, contact:

Graeme Dymond, Founder and Chief “Brickzecutive” Officer

📧 [email protected] | 📞 416-602-8976

LEGO®, the LEGO logo, DUPLO, the Brick and Knob configuration, the Minifigure, and LEGOLAND® are trademarks of the LEGO Group of companies, which does not sponsor, authorize, or endorse this event.