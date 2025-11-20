Early Blast of Winter Prompts Safety Warnings from Ontario Road Authorities

Winter Arrives Early Across Ontario

Ontario’s first significant taste of winter arrived earlier than expected this week, prompting a coalition of road safety organizations to urge drivers across the province to prepare now for rapidly changing conditions. CAA South Central Ontario (CAA SCO), the Ministry of Transportation of Ontario (MTO), the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Toronto Police Service (TPS) issued a joint reminder Thursday calling on motorists to winterize their vehicles and adjust their driving habits before the next snowfall.

The early weather shift, marked by sudden flurries and plunging temperatures, has heightened concerns about the readiness of drivers navigating what could be an extended winter season. With more snow in the forecast, officials say drivers should not wait for harsher conditions before making essential preparations.

Vehicle Prep Essential as Conditions Deteriorate

“Now is the ideal time for motorists to install winter tires, check their car battery, and ensure they have an emergency car kit packed,” says Nadia Matos, manager of external communications, CAA SCO. “These simple steps can help motorists confidently navigate winter roads. Ontario weather can be unpredictable, and snowstorms can hit without much notice, so it’s always best to ensure your vehicle is prepared beforehand.”

Police Urge Drivers to Adjust Behaviour

Beyond mechanical readiness, authorities emphasized that safe driving behaviour remains critical as daylight shortens and visibility deteriorates. Police say this time of year consistently sees an uptick in collisions, many of them preventable with cautious and attentive driving.

“Road safety is everyone’s responsibility,” says Sergeant Murray Campbell of the Toronto Police Service. “As daylight hours shorten and visibility decreases, we encourage all road users to stay alert, watch out for one another, adjust their driving to match weather conditions, keep their vehicle lights on, and plan ahead to accommodate longer travel times.”

OPP Highlights Risks Around Roadside Emergencies and Snowplows

The OPP noted that unexpected storms can leave drivers stranded or caught in fast-changing conditions, creating hazards not only for the public but also for first responders and maintenance workers. The service highlighted the ongoing risks associated with roadside stops and snow-clearing operations.

“We always encourage motorists to drive according to the road and weather conditions,” says Sergeant Kerry Schmidt of the Ontario Provincial Police. “Drivers should also slow down and move over when approaching stopped emergency vehicles and tow trucks with their emergency lights flashing while they are assisting vehicles and motorists in need of help. It is also unsafe and illegal to try to pass a full echelon of snowplows that are clearing all lanes of a highway during winter events.”

Digital Tools to Help Drivers Plan Ahead

For its part, the MTO is urging drivers to take advantage of digital tools before hitting the road. The province’s 511 app provides real-time information about highway conditions, traffic flow, and weather patterns, helping motorists plan safer routes. The app is available through 511on.ca and major mobile app stores.

Key Winter Safety Tips for Motorists

Authorities also pointed to several practical steps drivers can take to reduce risk and improve vehicle performance in the coming months. Winter tires can reduce braking distances by up to 25 per cent in cold and snowy conditions, according to CAA. The organization is offering members a mobile tire installation service until December 20. Battery failures are also common during prolonged cold snaps, and CAA SCO will test members’ batteries at no cost during a service call.

A well-stocked emergency kit remains another key recommendation. Officials say drivers should carry flashlights, spare batteries, flares or reflective gear, blankets, jumper cables, non-perishable food and water, and a phone charger. Tools such as ice scrapers, snow brushes, and small shovels should be kept in the vehicle throughout the season.

Routine maintenance, including brake inspections and oil changes, can prevent breakdowns, while keeping the gas tank at least half full reduces the risk of fuel line freeze-ups. Drivers are also encouraged to confirm their headlights and signal lights are functioning properly, as clear visibility becomes increasingly important during winter months.

CAA’s Longstanding Role in Road Safety

CAA SCO, a not-for-profit auto club representing more than 2.6 million members in South Central Ontario, has long partnered with police services and government agencies on road safety initiatives. The organization says collaboration remains essential as weather patterns become more unpredictable.

Preparation Remains the Best Defence

As winter settles in ahead of schedule, Ontario’s road authorities stress that preparation—not reaction—is the best defence against seasonal hazards. With more early storms possible, they say taking precautionary steps now can help prevent collisions, breakdowns, and avoidable emergencies later in the season.