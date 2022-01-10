COVID-19: Americans advised not to travel to Canada

Despite having twice the number of COVID-19 cases per capita, the US is now advising against all travel to Canada due to the virulence of the pandemic north of the border.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) raised the maximum risk of travel to Canada on Monday, thus calling for all trips north of the border to be avoided.

So Canada became the latest country to reach the maximum alert level in the United States regarding COVID-19, joining several European countries such as France, Germany, the United Kingdom and all of Scandinavia.

“Given the situation in Canada, even fully vaccinated travelers are at risk of contracting and spreading different types of COVID-19,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) feared about the Canadian advisory.

The agency warned that travelers forced to cross the border should ensure that they are fully vaccinated, and recommended that they wear a mask and keep a distance of two meters from others when traveling on Canadian soil.

Currently, the United States has about twice as many cases of COVID-19 as Canada, with more than 210 cases detected per 100,000 residents on average over the past seven days, compared to just over 110 cases north of the border. The number of confirmed infections also continues to rise in the United States, while it tends to stabilize in Canada.

