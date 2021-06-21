COVID-19 assessment in Quebec | 103 new cases, 2 deaths

Sunday’s COVID-19 report remains stable, as is the data of recent weeks. 103 new cases and two additional deaths were reported.

So far, 373,921 Quebecers (including 361,352 who have now recovered) have contracted the virus and 11,191 have died from the virus.

In the health network, the number of hospital admissions linked to the virus has fallen by eight.

In total, 170 people were hospitalized. Of those patients, 39 are in intensive care, a number that has been steady since Saturday.

Wrong note on this concert: the number of active outbreaks increased from 162 to 165.

In preliminary data, authorities reported 37 new cases on the island of Montreal, 22 in Monterrey and 9 in Laval

They reported an additional 10 cases in Laurentians, 8 in Lanaudière, 5 in Chaudière-Appalaches, 4 in Outaouais, 2 in Capitale-Nationale and none in Estrie.

In areas that will turn code green on Monday, they report two more cases in Mauricie – Centre-du-Quebec, as many in Saguenay – Lac-Saint-Jean, but none in Bas-Saint-Laurent.

Gaspésie – les-de-la-Madeleine, which has already been placed in the green, has no new cases.

Quebec conducted 17,300 screening tests on Friday.

And on the vaccination side, 70,291 extra doses were given on Saturday. With 5,479 added by June 19, the county has administered 7,325,411 doses in total.

with the Canadian press