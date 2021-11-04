COVID-19 hit Christopher Letang badly

Christopher Letang is starting to get back in shape after being hit by COVID-19 in the past few weeks. In the opinion of the Quebec defender, the entire Pittsburgh Penguins were surprised and even alarmed by the prevalence of the issues they were victims of.

In his latest podcast on QUB Radio “Lavoie-Letang,” Letang told journalist Renaud Lavoie that everyone had received two doses of the vaccine in Pittsburgh and that some had received “booster shots” as a precaution.

“We all know that even if you get the vaccine, it does not prevent you from contracting the virus and does not prevent you from transmitting it,” Letang admitted.

However, vaccination helps reduce symptoms related to the coronavirus. Despite everything, the 34-year-old suffered like never before, as he was bedridden with COVID-19. Montrealer says he was unable to move or even sit due to muscle soreness. He also had a headache and vomiting and had not yet recovered his smell and taste.

“You entered my body like a world,” he said sorry.

After passing a heart check, Letang was able to train with the group on Monday. Penguins confirmed that the linebacker will play Thursday night’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers and that his name has been removed from the COVID list. On Wednesday, he said he would be ready, although not at his best, especially in the lungs.

few answers

Letang and his colleagues are finding it difficult to understand how COVID-19 entered their lives. The Penguins have played their last six home games and procedures have always been respected.

He claimed that no one stopped wearing a face covering, that the organization was doing daily shows even though they were no longer mandatory, and even the Halloween party was cancelled.

“Once men start enjoying a normal life, going to restaurants, not wearing masks in public or holding gatherings at home, going to parties or having drinks, such things, you just opened. The door of bad luck hits you,” Quebec admitted, without pointing fingers at anyone.

Letang noted that professional athletes cannot work from home like many residents. “We’re on the ice together, at the gym, on the bus, in meetings…we even shower together. […] The moment there is a positive test, you have just affected your entire organization.”

In the past two weeks, Letang, Sidney Crosby, Jeff Carter, Jake Guentzel, Zach Aston-Reese, Marcus Pettersson and Chad Ruhwedel have all tested positive for COVID-19 in penguins.