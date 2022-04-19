COVID-19 | India questions the 4 million deaths attributed to the World Health Organization

Sorry, your browser does not support videos

(New Delhi) India is challenging the methodology of a forthcoming WHO study that puts a new toll of COVID-19 victims worldwide and drops the number to at least four million. The number of deaths in this country.

Official Indian figures show 520,000 deaths from the coronavirus pandemic, the third highest in the world, after the United States and Brazil.

to me The New York Times (The New York Times) Last week, New Delhi blocked the publication of a WHO study for several months, according to which this figure would be eight times higher.

Reply to an article The New York TimesIndia’s Ministry of Health argues in a statement released over the weekend that the WHO’s mathematical modeling was “questionable” and “statistically unproven”.

According to the ministry, India has raised its suspicions through several official contacts and meetings since November.

“So far, no satisfactory response has been received from the World Health Organization,” he added.

The World Health Organization could not be reached for comment.

The WHO study matches similar accounts published by the journal Lancet Last month and on a study published in February in the journal Science which reported at least 3.2 million deaths from COVID-19 in India.

The Indian authorities had already challenged the methodology of the studies Lancet Based on Science.

The country is still haunted by the terrible wave of COVID-19 in the spring of 2021. At the height of the epidemic, in May, India recorded more than 400,000 new infections and about 4,000 deaths per day.