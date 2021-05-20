COVID-19: Seven new cases Thursday

Public Health reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

There are two cases in Zone 1 (Moncton District), a person between 40 and 49 years old and someone between 70 and 79 years old. These two cases are mixed with already confirmed cases.

There are two cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton District), one person 19 years of age or younger and one person 30 to 39 years old. These two cases are mixed with already confirmed cases.

There are two cases in Zone 6 (Shalur District / Akadian Peninsula), that is, two individuals between the ages of 20 and 29. One of the cases relates to travel and the other relates to an already confirmed contact case.

There is one case in District 7 (Miramichi District), of a person between the ages of 20 and 29. This case is under investigation.

In the past seven days, Public Health identified a total of 59 cases, up from 60 in the previous seven days.

The number of active cases now stands at 117, one increase from Wednesday. That was 127 weeks and 139 a month ago.

The active cases were distributed as follows: 53 in Fredericton, 20 in Saint-Jean, 19 in Shalore / Peninsul Acadine region, 15 in Moncton, five in Miramichi, four in Madawasca-Victoria, and one in Restiguch.

A total of seven people were hospitalized. Six patients have been hospitalized in New Brunswick, including two in the intensive care unit. The patient is admitted to the hospital outside the governorate while he is in the intensive care unit.

The seven hospitalizations were the lowest since May 11.

As of Wednesday, 43.4% of New Brunswickers had received at least one vaccine, up 1.2 percentage points from the previous day. In Canada, 47.2% of the population has been vaccinated at least once.