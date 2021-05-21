Snapchat says it has 500 million monthly users

(San Francisco) Slowly but surely, the social media network Snapchat continues to grow: on Thursday it announced that it has reached 500 million monthly users, mainly thanks to the massive adoption of the app in India during the pandemic, and unveiled new connected glasses.

Julie Gamot

France Media

Evan Spiegel, president of the company, said that the platform, which is very popular among teens and young adults, has seen the number of daily users in India rise 100% over the course of one year over the past five quarters, that is, since the onset of the health crisis. American Group during its annual conference to showcase its new products.

About 40% of Snapchatters are now located outside North America and Europe, but these regions are still crucial for the app.

“In the US, France, UK, Australia and the Netherlands, Snapchat has become an indispensable part of people’s lives. Evan Spiegel explained that the app was approved by 90% of those between the ages of 13 and 24 and 75% of those between the ages of 13 and 34. .

Snapchat hasn’t provided monthly numbers yet. In its latest financial results in April, it recorded 280 million daily users, up 22% year-on-year.

A refreshing fact

L’audience de l’entreprise entrée en Bourse en 2017 reste loin de celle du géant du secteur, Facebook: quelque 3,45 milliards de personnes se servent d’au moins une de ses quatre plateformes (Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp) All months.

It has also been captured and left behind by its dazzling TikTok and its short and rhythmic video series, which claims close to 690 million monthly users worldwide.

But the social network that created ephemeral “stories” and then copied by many of its competitors, continues to chart its course by focusing primarily on its branding and augmented reality.

Evan Spiegel on Thursday unveiled new connected glasses, which are supposed to allow the use of certain tools from the application and the creation of virtual worlds and animations, by displaying them directly in the real world, without going through the smartphone.

It is intended for content creators, unlike the Spectacles range, which has been marketed to the general public in recent years, without much success.

Its filters and augmented reality tools continue to attract many companies, as they allow consumers to “try on” clothes, make-up or accessories from their living room, in simulations via their smartphones.

Tips

Snapchat said it has more than 500 partners on its “discovery” platform, a topic where users can find content from press organizations, sports clubs, brands or video games, for example.

The latest is Bumble, a dating app where aspiring lovers, if they want to “Snap,” will now share these special effects photos or videos of the app.

The social network on Thursday published new product features and innovations that are beneficial to content creators and advertisers.

Hence, distribution chains and restaurants will be able to advertise directly in the mapping tool. And influencers will soon be able to receive advice from their fans, an increasingly popular monetization system that pays people who create content on their business platforms.

“In the past year, we have increased our payments to our content creators and partners by more than 100%,” said Evan Spiegel.

But Snapchat is struggling to become profitable despite its strong growth. In the first quarter of this year, the group reported a net loss of $ 286 million, although revenue rose 66% year-on-year, to $ 770 million.