COVID-19: Situation is stabilizing in some Indigenous communities

Fear gives way to optimism in the Naskapi community in Kawawachikamach, far north of the North Shore.

After the meteorite contamination that began on December 22, the outbreak in the community now appears to be over.

Director general local community service center CLSC Nascape, where the virus first infected three of the four nurses, says 30 or so officially tested cases are no longer active, but other residents may also have had a positive result in a quick home test.

He explains that particularly strict health measures, such as closing access to the community, could be lifted on Thursday.

We decided to close the village for another week with a barrier at the entrance. So there is a little bit of movement from side to side. Let’s say the population gets asked a lot, on the other hand, that’s what will make us stop the outbreak , refers to Mr. Tremblay.

None of the Kawachikamich residents have been evacuated from the northern community due to illness.

Settling in Uashat mak Mani-Utenam

If the COVID-19 infection appears to be stabilizing in Uashat mak Mani-Utenam, the situation remains worrisome, according to the band board.

The Innu community currently has 125 active cases of the disease and one of its members is receiving intensive care.

However, the spread is no longer as fast as it was during the festive season, according to the community’s chief of staff, Jean-Claude Terrain Bennett.

Right now, we can consider that we’re producing a lot of new cases as a treatment, so we can consider that we can probably expect a plateau over the next few days and maybe, perhaps, a community-wide recovery. Therrien-Pinette, who is part of the Community Emergency Measures Committee, hopes.

However, he notes that unlike public health in Quebec, health authorities in Uashat mak Mani-Utenam continue to try to trace every case in the community and conduct epidemiological investigations to understand and curb every outbreak.

Access to Uashat mak Mani-Utenam is currently restricted by portals. Mr Therrien-Pinette explains that the measure will be in place as long as the number of cases and the outbreak make it impossible to control the spread of the virus.

Like Denis Tremblay, Jean-Claude Terrain Bennett says he understands the fatigue of citizens in the face of the many restrictions on their freedom and thanks them for their cooperation.

In addition, the Innu Board of Pessamit indicated on its Facebook page on Saturday that the community currently has 78 active cases of COVID-19.