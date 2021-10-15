COVID-19: The start of the distribution of the third dose in Quebec

The third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed starting Friday at CHSLDs in Quebec. A procedure that was introduced within a few days due to an outbreak of the disease in a residential center.

“There is a decrease in immunity over time and we are starting to see it in several areas. There are new outbreaks in population centers,” said Patricia McKinnon, director of vaccination at CIUSSS de la Capitale-Nationale.

It was a recent outbreak in CHSLD Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes, in the Saint-Sauveur region, which prompted CIUSSS to promote third-dose vaccination in the elderly for about a week.

priority

Although no deaths have been denounced so far, 11 people – including nine users – have contracted the virus at the institution since October 8.

“When the virus enters a shelter where customers are most at risk, it can happen [faire des ravages]. This is why it is important to get the third dose for this client,” defines MI McKinnon.

Starting Friday and through the next week, CIUSSS will visit 4150 users in 29 CHSLDs to get their third dose.

The Moderna vaccine has been selected for this additional injection, which will allow everyone to receive at least two identical doses.

The most populous institutions, CHSLD Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes, Yvonne-Sylvain, Saint-Antoine and Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupré, as well as the General Hospital of Quebec, will be the first to visit.

For private residences in Capitale-Nationale, it will be necessary to wait until October 20. Also at this time, CISSS in Chaudière-Appalaches will follow suit to inoculate the third dose of 34 CHSLDs.

Stevens LeBlanc’s photo The COVID-19 outbreak in CHSLD Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes prompted CIUSSS de la Capitale-Nationale to introduce the third dose vaccination in the region.

double vaccination

South of the river, we will take the opportunity to vaccinate the flu vaccine at the same time. On the Capitale-Nationale side, people 65 and older will be able to take advantage of this double vaccination on Friday.

This is just a matter of supply, says Patricia McKinnon. Others will only have to wait a few more days in order to be protected from the flu in turn.

Los Angeles 3NS dose, Step by Step

Capital National

October 15: Initiation of vaccination in CHSLDs

Initiation of vaccination in CHSLDs October 20: Initiation of vaccination in private homes for the elderly (RPA)

Chaudière-Appalaches

October 20: Vaccination in CHSLDs

Vaccination in CHSLDs October 25: Initiation of vaccination in private homes for the elderly (RPA)

Initiation of vaccination in private homes for the elderly (RPA) Minimum time between 2NS and 3NS dose : 5 months

Source: CIUSSS de la Capitale-Nationale and CISSS de Chaudière-Appalaches

