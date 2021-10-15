entertainment

Jeannette Reno was hospitalized due to illness

October 15, 2021
Tony Vaughn

The artist announced on her Facebook page Thursday, the transfer of singer Jeannette Reno to the hospital after falling ill.

“Just a word to tell you that I was hospitalized at Pierre Boucher Hospital after falling ill. I am currently undergoing a series of tests to try to understand what happened. They are taking good care of me. I feel I am in good hands,” the Quebec singer shared.

Ms Reno was taken to hospital by ambulance on Wednesday morning due to discomfort related to a pre-existing health condition for several years, a source close to QMI confirmed early Thursday evening.


TVA Nouvelles learned that the singer was admitted to intensive care yesterday, but was released today.

Remember, she was the victim of a heart attack in January 2014.

“Things have been going badly lately,” her daughter, Natasha Watter, told TVA Nouvelles. Maybe it has something to do with her heart that she had a few years ago as we know.”

According to her daughter, the singer is recovering well.

“She’s on her computer. She’s awake. She’s taking her messages,” she said.

A few hundred Internet users quickly conveyed their thoughts to the post, wishing the 75-year-old singer a speedy recovery.

