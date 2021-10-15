Jeannette Reno was hospitalized due to illness

The artist announced on her Facebook page Thursday, the transfer of singer Jeannette Reno to the hospital after falling ill.

“Just a word to tell you that I was hospitalized at Pierre Boucher Hospital after falling ill. I am currently undergoing a series of tests to try to understand what happened. They are taking good care of me. I feel I am in good hands,” the Quebec singer shared.

Ms Reno was taken to hospital by ambulance on Wednesday morning due to discomfort related to a pre-existing health condition for several years, a source close to QMI confirmed early Thursday evening.





TVA Nouvelles learned that the singer was admitted to intensive care yesterday, but was released today.

Remember, she was the victim of a heart attack in January 2014.

“Things have been going badly lately,” her daughter, Natasha Watter, told TVA Nouvelles. Maybe it has something to do with her heart that she had a few years ago as we know.”

According to her daughter, the singer is recovering well.

“She’s on her computer. She’s awake. She’s taking her messages,” she said.

A few hundred Internet users quickly conveyed their thoughts to the post, wishing the 75-year-old singer a speedy recovery.