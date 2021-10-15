The government may owe you money

Unclaimed inheritance, inactive bank account or other property managed by Revenu Québec: $300 million belonging to Quebec taxpayers sleeps in the government at the moment. And some loot might be yours!

To find out if you can get any, all you have to do is file an application with the Revenu Québec Registry of Unclaimed Property. To do this, all you have to do is enter your name and start searching in the search tool. The reference number is not required.

The same registry exists with the federal government for those who have an account with a chartered bank. To check, all you have to do is repeat the same steps in the Bank of Canada registry.

However, if you don’t want to lose money, you need to be fast. You have a 10-year limit for a property claim of less than $500. Note, however, that there is no time limit for claiming more than $500.

Finally, it can be a check from the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) in your name that was never cashed. To see if this is the case, you can go to your file on the CRA website and click on the “Unpaid Checks” option at the bottom of the menu on the right.

