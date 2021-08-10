Covid-19 vaccine: effect on the menstrual cycle?

Comirnaty Vaccine (Pfizer BioNTech): 261 adverse reactions have been reported in connection with menstrual disorders, 30 of which were associated with other symptoms such as influenza syndrome. The mean age of the women was 36.5 years.

Spikevax (Moderna) vaccine causes 49 side effects related to PMS, 6 of which are accompanied by other symptoms such as influenza syndrome. The average age of the women was 38.

For these two vaccines, “development is spontaneously favorable within a few days for the vast majority of cases,” asserts ANSM. We cannot yet establish a link between vaccination and menstrual disorders, the causes of these disorders can be multiple. “

No menstrual disturbances have been reported with Vaxzevria (AstraZeneca) and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccines.

Note: If you notice disturbances in your menstrual cycles and it seems that these disturbances are continuing, do not hesitate to consult your doctor or gynecologist.

Source: Destination Santé