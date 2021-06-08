Covid-19: Washington eases travel warning for several countries

The United States eased its warning for travelers wanting to visit several countries, including France, Germany and Canada, but also Japan, a month and a half before the Olympics, citing a change in consideration of the risks associated with COVID-19.

These countries, as well as many others, which were subject to the maximum level 4 warning (“don’t go there”) due to the health crisis, have been reduced to level 3 (“avoid going there”). Make it possible”), according to the US diplomacy website, which is set to publish the full list of these new warnings soon.

A US State Department official explained the relaxation as a “systemic change” in the health risk analysis for travelers conducted by the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC).

Several countries, including France and Germany as well as Japan, have been rated Tier 4 in recent weeks to align the State Department’s travel advisory with those of the CDC.

This facilitation comes as the European Union has decided to allow entry to US travelers who have been vaccinated against COVID-19, but it is calling for reciprocity in the US, which still bans non-US and non-residents from entering the Schengen area.

Ahead of US President Joe Biden’s visit to Europe to attend the G7 summit and meet with European Union leaders, the White House was challenged on the issue.

“It’s a process guided by science and public health decisions,” presidential national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Monday. He added that “it is up to public health professionals within the US administration to make that decision” about a possible reopening of the borders.

