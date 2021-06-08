Megan Benfetto regains his Olympic medals

A Quebec submarine has won three Olympic medals to replace those she lost in the building fire where she was living with her partner.

I didn’t cry right away, but just seeing them made me feel so good. It represents all the work and sacrifices you’ve made over the past twenty-five years. So, four five months after (the fire), it gave me motivation for 50 days left before the (Tokyo) games. Benvito said via video conference.

Benfetto and footballer Alexandre Dupuy witnessed the burning of their apartment in Mirabell at the end of January. The 15-unit building was completely demolished. Everything went there, even his car.

I went through a whole range of emotions when this happened. But at the same time, with the support and support of everyone around me, I was able to quickly resume training. And really because of that, I am able to smile today, to complete my training. Quote from:Megan Benfetto, diver

The 32-year-old, who is due to compete in the Tokyo Olympics next month, lost all three of his Olympic medals as well as two golds from the recent Pan American Games in Lima, Peru.

Benfeito was able to restore copies of those he obtained with Roseline Filion in the 10m synchronization at the 2012 London Olympics, as well as those obtained in the individual and synchronized 10m, again with Filion, at the 2016 Rio Games.

The principal in question, who is currently living in the bachelor’s apartment, indicated that for the time being, these medals would be placed safely in her parents’ family home.

unexpected help

She also highlighted the initiative of her former colleague Melanie Rinaldi, who launched a GoFundMe campaign to help her.

I did not expect that. She’s a teammate I haven’t seen in eight or nine years. I started GoFundMe on the night of the fire, and I was glad to see that there are still people like that in the world. Benvito noted that the crowdfunding campaign has raised $36,900 so far.

All this will go on to buy a house for me and Lex. When the pandemic is over, I would like to show the people who have donated where their money has been. I am grateful to everyone who helped us. Surely we finally like to do a little more Ceremony with these people. But this is not immediately visibly happy Benvito said.

The event, which took place in Piazza Nadia Comaneci, in front of the entrance to the Olympic Sports Center, was held at noon on Wednesday in the company of Eric Miles, of the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC).

This is the conclusion of an approach taken after the Plounge Canada Fire and the CCC with the London and Rio Olympic Organizing Committees for alternative medals.

I was surprised how quickly people reacted. At the time, I said to myself, “I’ve lost everything.” I did not consider calling Diving Canada or COC for assistance. They took good care of him, and I am so gratefulتن , a three-time Olympic medalist.

Receiving them before the Tokyo Games is really good. Quote from:Megan Benfetto, diver

Benfeito now wants to turn the page on this bad luck and focus on what lies ahead: participation in the Tokyo Olympics.

It was tough last week. I cried. But I think there’s always that part of the training before the games where there’s a little bit of tension after you miss the dive. But 40 days left to sort out the final details, which is why I feel good mentally now Quebec said.

Last month, Benfeito and his Alberta teammate Caeli McKay secured their participation in the Tokyo Games in the 10m synchronized diving event with a gold medal at the World Cup in Japan.

Benvito will continue his training over the next few days, before traveling to Tokyo on July 17. She will then compete in her first Olympic competition on July 27.

Of course it will not be like other games. We will not have a small camp to adjust to the gap. It will be fast. But at the same time, if there are games, then it suits me perfectly concluded.