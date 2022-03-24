Covid: Can you catch an omicron multiple times?

Can re-infection with an Omicron variant? According to a new study, that appears to be the case.

The Omicron variant actually has three sublines: BA.1, BA.2, and BA.3. The latter two have mutations that distinguish them from the original Omicron variant.

For several weeks in France, the number of new cases of coronavirus has been on the rise. This resumption of the epidemic can be attributed to two main factors. On the other hand, lifting restrictive measures, including ending the obligation to wear a mask indoors (except for health facilities and public transport). On the other hand, the prevalence of BA.2, is more contagious than Omicron BA.1. BA.2 now accounts for 57% of cases of the virus in France. It is the most contagious type since the advent of SARS-CoV-2.

Covid variants: delta confers more antibodies than omicron

According to the work of researchers from the University of California in the United States, infection with the Omicron variant provides weaker immunity than other variants.

Thus, contamination with the delta variant confers an antibody titer 10.8 times higher than after infection with the Omicron variant.

Moreover, the antibodies after omicron infection correspond to a third of the antibodies generated by the third dose of the vaccine or ‘booster’. As a reminder, in March 80% of the French received two doses of the vaccine, and 53% received a third dose.

According to these results, it appears that Omicron contamination does not protect against reinfection by another variant…or even by Omicron itself in another form such as BA.2.

Finally, researchers suggest that having severe symptoms provides stronger immunity than mild infection. The data already described with the previous variants, which was confirmed today with Omicron.

In conclusion, receiving two (or even three) doses of the vaccine does not prevent (re)infection with the Coronavirus; Omicron contamination does not protect against possible new infections.

