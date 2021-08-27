Air Canada will require all employees to be vaccinated by October 30

(Calgary) Air Canada will not offer express testing as an option for employees who refuse to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The airline says it will require all employees to be vaccinated by October 30. Those who do not have a valid reason to refuse the vaccine can be expelled.

Most companies that have said they will require their employees to receive the vaccine are giving unvaccinated employees the option to get tested for COVID-19 regularly instead. But experts believe Air Canada’s tougher stance could set a new standard.

Labor attorney Shantel Goldsmith says Air Canada’s policy is legal. But the airline will have to accommodate those who have a health issue or other good reason not to get the vaccine.

All federally regulated industries in Canada, including airlines, must make plans to vaccinate their workers by the end of October.

WestJet and Transat say they are still in the process of developing a vaccination policy for their employees. But the union of pilots of these airlines told its members that it rejects threats of dismissal on the basis of vaccination status.

Companies in this story: (TSX: AC, TSX: TRZ)