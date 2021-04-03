CR Belouizdad 2-0 TP Mazembe

In a crucial survival match in the Champions League, CRB had precious success in Stade du 5-Juillet (2-0) against TP Mazembé. This success achieved with forceps, especially through the merging of the Qasimi – Saoud – Peshu Trio, revives opportunities for youth rehabilitation.

After the departure of Frank Douma in the middle of the week, the youths were inevitably left to win to preserve their chances of emerging from the top 8 Africans at the end of the group stage. A daring mission by the interim duo, Rahu Bakhti against TP Mazembe, five-time Champions League winner, and FIFA were one point ahead at the start of that meeting.

The first half presented a poor scene in terms of play, with the exception of the decisive double intervention of Tawfiq Mousavi (22), as well as a missed opportunity in the penalty area by Muhammad Islam Belkheir (43) before returning to the penalty area. Closed closets. In the second half, the two teams’ match began again on the same basis until Rahu merged several players, including Trio Sayoud, Bisho and Qasimi, who knew how to change the face of the match in the last ten minutes. .

Thus, the Atlantic midfielder was able to open the scoring (83 ‘) with a skewed kick from Bicho via the goalkeeper on the left side towards Qasimi. The latter, well inspired by Saoud’s movement in the area, provided him with a millimeter position that Saoud would conclude with the unstoppable diving header of the Papa Boys goalkeeper. After three minutes, Kasumi made a good invasion of the opponent’s area, which allowed him to eliminate two of the defenders before presenting another decisive pass to Bisho, who doubled the advance (86).

🎥 Highlights: Amir Saoud and Youssef Boucho scored a late double to lead the Belouizdad youth team a significant victory on their soil. 💯#TotalCAFCL | #CRBTPM pic.twitter.com/nm6Kf07RND – CAFCL Total – CAFCC Total 🏆 (CAFCLCC) April 2, 2021

Rahu, through his training victory, achieved a decisive 2-0 victory over TP Mazembe led by Dragan Cvetkovic, to return JS Valencia to second place with six points, ahead of Al Hilal by two lengths before the last day that will be decided by the Algerian club or. The Sudanese club joins Mamelodi Sundowns in the Champions League quarter-finals.

The Mazembe team concluded the tournament with two points in five days, and the last match against Al Hilal next week. For his part, CRB players will have their fate in their hands and will qualify regardless of whether they win their match against Mamelodi Sundowns. After a heavy defeat in the first leg (1-5), Sayoud and his team-mates will move abroad against the group captain and have already qualified with 13 points.

This CRB move will be performed with a new coach. Indeed, on the sidelines of today’s meeting, President Sharafuddin Amara announced, in a statement to NTV, the appointment of a new coach within the next 48 hours.

DZfoot