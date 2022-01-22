Crafts with the family

Finding activities to entertain your kids is not an easy task. If you’re planning to do some home renovations, why not get the whole family involved? You’ll have a great time together and get the work done faster.

For family DIY, it is advisable to tackle simple and fun jobs such as painting. To repaint a room, garage door, or metal staircase. In advance, if you have a business in metallurgy that requires know-how and experience, it is better to rely on it Metalworking partners.

Drawing is a great way to get fresh while saving money. It is enough to purchase high-quality paint, brushes and rollers. Then, young and old can work together to give the walls a twist. You will definitely have fun!

If, unfortunately, your children are not happy with this project, you can motivate them by promising that they will be able to choose the color of their room, for example. To improve the atmosphere, don’t forget to play catchy music and at the end, plan a snack.

garden work

Working in the garden is a fun activity for children. Take the opportunity to instill in them good values ​​and teach them to respect the environment. For the little ones, you can start with fairly simple tasks like watering the plants. And if you have teens in the family, you can assign them more important tasks like weeding.

However, be careful, as some gardening tools can be dangerous. Inform everyone of the safety measures to be taken to avoid accidents. And above all, always keep an eye on the little ones.

Recycling

Do you want to improve your interior decoration while having fun with your family? To create original accessories, you can recycle old, unused objects. First, if you have a lot of cardboard boxes piling up in closets, you can paint them and turn them into storage spaces that adapt to your home. You can then put your belongings there: office supplies, gardening tools, etc.

Your kids can also have fun shaping these boxes. For example, they can use it to form a musical instrument or a doll. Then, if you have several glass yogurt jars, you can also make your own to create candle holders. You can then use it to furnish your home.

Finally, to decorate the garden, you can take out your batch of pebbles to work on. You can paint it with acrylic paint for example. You can also ask your children to draw faces, fruits or vegetables on the stones.

As you can see, it is quite possible to have a great time with your family while crafting. You just have to be creative and attentive.