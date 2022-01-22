Jean-Luc Baroudi, political scientist, dead

Jean-Luc Baroudi, January 26, 1988, in Paris. Patrick Aventrier/Gamma Ravo via Getty Images

The political scientist Jean-Luc Baroudi, who died on January 21 in Paris, was born on June 8, 1937 in a family completely devoted to the public and pregnancy is a demanding concept. His father, Alexandre Prodi, state chancellor and resistance fighter, played a key role in the liberation of Paris and the heroes of Elysées descended on General de Gaulle’s side. Editorial Companion, and will lead an impressive career in the service of the Republic. His uncle and Rene Baroudi or young judge and resistance fighter were arrested in 1942 and died in Fressens Prison without speaking. Editorial Companion Next, the tragic memory of this paternal uncle will leave its mark on Jean-Luc Baroudi. Fortunately for V ., Parodi has been in less tragic timese Republic and the “Glorious Thirty”.

He graduated from the Paris Institute of Political Studies in 1960, alternating between a doctorate in history and a doctorate in political science for a long time. It is ultimately a political science treatise dedicated to Ve The republic and the majority system which he undertook under the direction of René Raymond to support in 1973. There he developed one of the main elements which, besides the presidency and constitutionalism, marked the development of the fifthe Republic: “Majority”, meaning the emergence of a stable, disciplined and coherent parliamentary majority, as well as its formation before elections and its impact on the organization of electoral campaigns.

Opening

Meanwhile, with unyielding happiness, in 1964, a researcher at the Center for the Study of French Political Life (CVIPOF), he became a laboratory of the National Foundation for Political Science (FNSP), which he never left. Jean-Luc Baroudi was one of the pioneers of this laboratory and applied his imprint of openness to it: openness to other social sciences (history, law, anthropology, etc.), openness to the political life of making, openness to the world of opinion polls, openness to the media, openness to others devoted to To him, with a formidable large group, plenty of time for discussion, openness to all literary genres, he who was an inexhaustible reader of excitement …

While playing a crucial role in the institutionalization of young political science by becoming Secretary General of the French Association of Political Science (AFSP) from 1980 to 1999 and then Director French Journal of Political Sciences From 1991 to 2008, Jean-Luc Baroudi followed a very fruitful career as a researcher on the analysis of V . institutionse The Republic is immersed in its social and political context as well as about the analysis of electoral cycles and, more broadly, public opinion.

You have 32.45% of this article left to read. The following is for subscribers only.