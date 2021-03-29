CRB 1 – WAT 1: Young man falls back on his mistakes

The CRB was unsuccessful in a new victory that it believed would hold out until the year 93H One minute of play. Score: Another draw, and the Douma men return to square one.

It is a frustrating game for all young fans. In fact, while on the contrary, the opponent was clearly not a thunderbolt, especially during the first half, the Reds and Whites were trapped like amateurs at the end of the match with an Aichi goal in the last minute of the match. Nobody expects. So this result is not easy to understand at all, either for players or fans. We can say that CRB returned to his failures because he did nothing in the game and above all, at 1 goal for 0, the team preferred to secure the score, while there were chances to kill the match long ago. Efficiency was also not present, as evidenced by numerous procedures; Two of Beshu, the work of Belhawil who walks on the ball or even the same Belhawil who tries the hardest and forgets the draught directly next to it. All this means that the people of Belouizdad did not know how to take advantage of the opportunity.

Bakir leaves the match to change

The other important element, after deciding to send Bakir off shortly before the hour had passed, always changed the course of the match. The moderately good legged Sfax former gave a lot of good balls to his comrades, as evidenced by this assist by Belkher. However, once he was knocked out, the youngster offered nothing more than that in the game, and was satisfied by choosing sideways passes or passes that only found the opponent’s defense. Additionally, the placement on a WAT ​​target clearly leaves something to be desired as Aichi has a full range of hitting and controlling, while being surrounded by two CRB players.

CRB no longer wins at home

Whether in the Champions League or in the League, CRB now has a hard time winning the match, especially when it comes to playing at home. In the end, it seems that the victory over the ASO was just a flicker in the pan and that reality had taken hold. A statistic defeated Belouizdad because they have not won on home soil since Bel Abbas. After this match, 4 matches were played, namely ESS, CSC and WAT in the league. There was also a Crescent on July 5 in the Champions League. Result: 4 draws. Belouizdad has an interest in questioning themselves quickly, because on Friday, part of the season will be played in this match against TP Mazembe, which will be crucial in their qualification to the Champions League quarter-finals.

With.

August 20 Stadium

BUTS:

CRB: Belkhir 42 ‘

What: Ashi 90 ‘+ 3

CRB

Mousavi

Belkhither

Hated

copyist

Bowsher

Draoui

Mrezigue

Bekir

(Tariket 57 ‘)

Belkhir

(Boulekhoua 75 ‘)

Look

(Belhaja 69 ‘)

Belhawil

(Gasme 69 ‘)

Ent. : Always

What or what

Sufi

Benamrane

Oukrif

Lekhal

Al-Masoudi

Ibozden

Bin Boulaid

Princely

Long

(Ashy 80 ‘)

Zerman

(Nizani 62 ‘)

Bellatrich

(ATO 46 ‘)

Ent. : Benchadly

The match is behind closed doors Referees: M. Bin Yahya, Bahloul and Khaldi.

AVERTS:

CRB: Mrezigue 44 ‘, Belkhiter 71’, Gasmi 88 ‘

What: Ibouzidene 42 ‘