Credible Leaker says the new iMac will have a “really big” screen of the current 27-inch model

Reliable leak l0vetodream Now, there is widespread speculation that one of the recently redesigned iMacs slated for release this year will have a screen larger than the current larger display.
Apple is currently selling the 21.5-inch and 27-inch iMac. Apple is rumored to be replacing both updated designs and faster performance. Your desktop computer hasn’t undergone a complete overhaul since 2012.
According to l0vetodream, the new model to replace the 27-inch will have a larger screen. The private tweet reads “The iMac screen is really big, bigger than bigger.”
Although this is new information, the screen size is expected to be larger. Bloomberg I mentioned that the new iMac will have thinner bezels, a removal of a metallic chin, and a design language similar to the Pro Display XDR. Apple’s best-in-class Pro Display XDR features a 32-inch screen.
Besides the redesign, the new iMac will be equipped with the next-generation Apple silicone chips. Internally, Apple is testing chips with up to 16 high-performance cores and four efficiency cores, according to Bloomberg. Hit and miss escape John Prosser It is also suggested The new iMac will come in color.
