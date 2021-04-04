How do you use science to revise cooking recipes?

Do you think science and cooking are too far away? you are wrong ! “Cooking is scientific. When we cook, we use temperature, pressure, cold, and many physical factors. Cooking also means using physical and chemical reactions: oxidation, roasting, and gelation… Finally, the use of yeast in making wine or sauerkraut is organic.” Deciphering Raphael Humont, researcher in the physics and chemistry of materials and university professor at the University of Paris-Sud (Orsay) and author with chef Thierry Marx Innovation in the kitchen, 10 key ideas to innovate in the kitchenPublished by Editions Dunod (2021).

“Science can be used to do things differently in the kitchen.” Announce. The 1907 movement was announced by the famous chef Auguste Escove, inventor of the Vichy Islands and Peach Melba among others: “In short, cooking, without ceasing to be an art, will become scientific and will have to subject its formulas, which are often experimental, to a style and subtlety that will leave nothing to chance.”

Simplify cooking through science to improve mastery

“There is a justification that needs to be done in order to master your cooking. Get to know the products better from a scientific point of view, allowing them to better cook and bake, Refers to the researcher. When we look at the kitchen with a scientific eye, we understand the standards and then it becomes possible (…)

