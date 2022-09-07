[Critique] The Gray Man: Explosions, Betrayals, and Disappointments

We owe brothers Anthony and Joe Russo one of the best films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU): Captain America: The Winter Soldier (Captain America: The Winter Soldier). The duo has also directed three other MCU films, including Avengers: Endgame (Avengers: Endgame). Produced for Netflix, gray man (gray man), starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas in high spirits, sees Roussos abandon superpowers, but embrace their taste for fast-paced action scenes more than ever. Too bad the text is not of the same caliber.

Co-written by Joe Russo, Christopher Marcus and Stephen McFeely, the latter two already writtengame over, the movie got off to a promising start, when a certain Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton, delicious stoic) recruits for a top-secret government agency, an irreverent young prisoner (Ryan Gosling, every corner of charisma and smiles) named Court. To tell the truth, the dialogues are pretty ordinary in themselves, but the two stars present it like a game of ping-pong, so we’re instantly tempted.

The same phenomenon is repeated with Chris Evans entering the scene, who presents a variation on his character from Take out the knives (at the front) by raising the level of psychopathology several degrees.

An almost deceptively twisted plot tells how Kurt, codenamed “Six”, finds himself forced to flee the agency when he falls into the hands of a deceptive deputy director. Any deputy director who sets out on the heels of Six, who has hacked documents, and a former agent, Lloyd (Evans) is as dangerous as he is unscrupulous. Hence the kidnapping of Fitzroy’s little niece, in a section that reminds us of the memory of the cult commando (1985), starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.

As an allied agent of Six, who in this case never stops saving his buttocks, Ana de Armas also pulls out of the game, like the always cool Alfre Woodard, for a brief but memorable time as agency manager. Retired, but not on the sidelines.

For counting, the high-flying cast turns out to be a lot better than the movie itself. In the end, gray man It is actually akin to a Jason Bourne alternative with James Bond sauce.

The first chapter is the most surprising and entertaining, and the third, the most repetitive and incomplete. The epilogue appears all the time because everything that happens there proves to be quite predictable.

Also note that throughout, the bill is very elegant and very oddly tacky. You should know that in these large productions, in addition to the main production, a second team shoots the material in parallel. Knowing this, we should ask if the contribution of this product is less good.

The door obviously remains wide open at the end for the sequel. If so, one can only hope that the Russo brothers would be more interested in the script.

VF de The Gray Man ★★ 1/2 The work of Anthony and Joe Russo. With Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Billy Bob Thornton, Reggie Jane Page, Jessica Henwick, Julia Butters, Alfre Woodard. USA, 2022, 129 min. In theaters July 15 and on Netflix July 22.

