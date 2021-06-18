Seven films with an environmental theme at the 74th Cannes Film Festival

Six documentaries and a feature film will be shown.

The festival announced in April that it would this year move forward with an environmental shift, notably by reducing carbon emissions as well as the amount of waste it typically generates. For example, 60% of the official festival cars will be hybrid or electric, and paper prints will be 50% less.

The only fictional movie that will be shown is Crusades, the third feature film directed by French Louis Garrel, in which he also co-stars with Letitia Casta. Crusades It tells the story of children who care about the environment and want to save the planet. Jarrel co-wrote the script with Jean-Claude Carrier, who died in February.

Animal, By Cyril Dion, who co-directed the documentary Tomorrow With Mélanie Laurent, he will present research on a preteen and teenage girl that proposes solutions in relation to the decline of biodiversity.

Chinese director Zhao Liang discusses nuclear dangers in I’m so sorry, who wants to be Flight from Chernobyl to Fukushima , according to a press release of the festival.

For the documentary walking on waterDirector Issa Maiga traveled for two years in Niger. While global warming is causing a lot of damage, Maiga filmed a girl walking several kilometers every day to fetch water.

Marie Amigue, with snow leopardHe made a documentary about the expedition that inspired Sylvain Tesson’s book of the same title.

at bigger than usFleur Vasseur went to meet Melati Wijson, a young Indonesian who campaigned for a ban on plastic bags in Bali.

and in Invisible DemonsIndian director Rahul Jain wants to raise awareness with this film which shows the massive pollution of New Delhi in pictures.