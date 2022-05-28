[Critiques] On your screens – the past is here, the future is somewhere else

The ruins of a sea tragedy

SinkingThe Empress of Ireland, the ship that provided the connection between Liverpool and Quebec, which occurred on May 29, 1914 off Saint Luce, near Rimouski, remains to this day the worst naval tragedy in Canadian history, with 1,012 casualties among the 1,477 passengers on board. Eve of the year 108And the In memory of this disaster, Historia presents a unique documentary directed by “wreck hunter” and naval historian Samuel Coté, who is particularly interested in the re-discovery of the wreck by a small group of daredevil divers in 1964.

The first minutes illustrate the actions taken by Canadian Pacific, the ship’s owner, to recover the remains of the victims, as well as the wealth their safes contained, including thousands of letters, which in many cases will go to the recipients. Fast-tracking us 50 years later, the documentary offers a lively and archival account of the adventure of a small group of brave amateur divers (and not afraid of the icy waters of the St. Lawrence Estuary…) who will take advantage of the loan for a boat by a magnate from the region, Hubert Brillant, to locate the ship remains. The interest in the film lies primarily in the testimonies of some of those surviving daredevil marine explorers and those who were drawn around at the time on the underside of this important discovery in Quebec’s maritime history.

Conquer the Empress of Ireland

Historia, Saturday, May 28, 9 p.m.

Exile from history and its treasure

Historia’s Other Novelty at the End of Spring is a documentary series that takes the form of an archaeological and historical investigation not so popular on Quebec TV: The Hunt for the True Treasure…This production by director Roger Cantin (matetus), who was engaged in research and production, allows you to discover a “larger-than-life” historical figure of New France unknown to the general public: Jean-Vincent Dabadie de Saint-Castine, his state baron, who allied himself with the Abenakis, to the point of founding the first “Métis” community and settling On the coast of Maine, on the border of Acadia, where he would have amassed an enormous fortune thanks to several businesses.

The series works first and foremost to follow the investigation by two Quebec historians, Billy Rio and Samuel Venier, to find the remains of a treasure that de Saint-Castine could have hidden on his land and part of which was found by a farmer in 19And the century. Investigators can count on the contribution of professionals to carry out this quest, which begins a little slowly, but gains interest and turns, not always skillfully presented, over the course of the episodes. A patient endeavour, like the science it highlights.



San Castin Treasure

Historia, starting Monday, May 30, at 10 p.m.

For the continuation of the world

In 1976, David Bowie had his first film role in the film The man who came from another place Written by Nicholas Rogge, adapted from a science fiction novel about the (futile) efforts of an extraterrestrial who came to Earth to find a way to transport water to his planet on the verge of complete desertification.

Forty-five years later, Jenny Lumet and Alex Kurtzman (franchise regulars Star TrekA sequel comes in the form of a TV series, in which we find Bowie’s character, Newton, this time played by Bill Nighy, but where we essentially follow the bumpy footsteps of another inhabitant of this distant planet, Faraday, interpret this time by Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 years a slave), to save it from an imminent end, while our planet is also on the brink. The first episodes, already available in English, quickly reveal the affiliation with the cult film, as it follows its own path, glued to our environmental concerns, and soon proves very engaging.

The man who fell to the ground (VF)

Crave and Super Crane, starting Sunday, May 29, 9 p.m.

