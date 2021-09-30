Cultural events for the first day of truth and reconciliation

Private programming is offered at Mani-Utenam, in Quebec, but also partly on Facebook. The highlight of the day is a music show, which will take place from 6 pm to 8 pm, and will be broadcast on Radio-Canada Arts’ Facebook page.

Special programming on Radio Canada platforms

At 8pm, a one-hour special by artist Inuk Elisapie Isaac will be broadcast on IC Télé, ICI Tou.tv, radio-canada.ca and Espaces autochtones. It will combine musical performances by artists with festivities celebrated by people representing Canada’s Aboriginal communities.

Elisabé chairs the "Elisapie: face à la musique" programme.

Elizabeth Isaac is also at the heart of the documentary Elizabeth : face music, to be discovered on HERE ARTV at 7 p.m.

On ICI RDI, the audience will be able to watch the documentary invisible wall 20 o’clock. Director Lawrence B. spoke. Lemerre and two Atticamico women, Shawerme and Marie Christine, about their realities, dreams, and struggles.

Also on ICI RDI, 11pm, Quebec Documentary mamo He will give the floor to three Aboriginal artists: Marie-José Dandino, Shane Michael and Kathia Roach. It will also be broadcast on ICI Télé channel at 6.30 pm.

ICI Explora will broadcast both parts of the documentary at 9pm and 10pm Stanley Volante From Compostela to Kujuac, Who is the Follows Quebec’s first Aboriginal surgeon on a 6,000-kilometre walk to meet the indigenous communities of Quebec, Ontario and Labrador.

On the radio side, the show will be hosted by Melissa Mullen Dupuy presser! Kwe!, 8 p.m., at ICI Première. She will be surrounded by Anne Panasuk, who is releasing her first book dedicated to Aboriginal children who have disappeared after their stay in the hospital, by Algonquin artist Caroline Monet, who directed her film trafficker It will be played on October 8, by Wanda psychologist Annick Siwe, who will suggest cultural recipes, and poet Virginia Pésémapéo-Bordeleau, who will deliver a text on this first day of truth and reconciliation.

Then, at 9 p.m., Jacques Beauchamp will receive his show a pathRomeo Saganash, active member of Cree Nation and former Member of Parliament, from 2011 to 2019.

ICI Musique has chosen to commission programming and co-host its shows, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., to four indigenous artists who will follow each other on air: singer-songwriter Innu Kanen, rapper Gaspé mi’ gmaq Q-052, writer, poet and actress Inoue Natasha Kanabe Fontaine and Oji Cree singer-songwriter Anachaned.

Activities in Museums

The museums also decided to celebrate this first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.

The Museum of Civilization in Quebec City will hold a panel discussion at 7 p.m. on Indigenous Boarding Schools and Reconciliation, which will be moderated by Bernard Hervio, Eno journalist and producer. The latter will be accompanied by people from First Nations and academia to attend this roundtable which will be presented on-site and online. (A new window) .

As for the McCord Museum, it will present an English-language interview on the Truth and Reconciliation Commission at 12 noon in connection with the exhibition. Indigenous voices today : knowledge, trauma and resiliencerecently opened by the museum.

The first part of Indigenous Voices Today: Knowledge, Trauma and Resilience focuses on indigenous knowledge. Photo: Radio Canada/Ivano Demers

Led by Wanda Gabriel, Associate Professor in the School of Social Work at McGill University, this meeting will also be broadcast live on the YouTube channel of the McGill School of Continuing Studies. (A new window) .