Canada’s medals in Tokyo at a feminist pace | Sports | the sun

The success of the Canadian Olympians also helps highlight women’s sports to the general public.

“I think it gives a glimpse into the quality of math performance and breaks the mold that only men can entertain spectators. The success of our sports in Tokyo can awaken a lot of people. Women’s sports may be different from men’s, but one thing is certain, and it is Equally sexy.”

These recent performances should not surprise anyone, because in 2016 during the Olympic Games in Rio, Canadians collected 16 of the 22 medals in our country.

Still work to do

Although 60% of our 371 reps at the Olympics are women, there are still leftovers to eat to find fairness in the sports world, believes Dr. Demers.

“Once we’re out of sporting participation, and therefore of the athletes themselves, it’s uneven. It can be seen right away in the coaches. For example, in the last Olympics, women were just 11 percent of the Canadian coaching staff. We’re starting to see more and more, Especially among officials, but there is still an incredible disparity.”

We find the same phenomenon in sports organizations. The people who preside over many unions are mostly men.

Denationalization is another battle many athletes have fought. In the past, ahead of the 2012 London Olympics, we took a step in the right direction, in the eyes of Guylaine Demers, when the FIVB legalized shorts and jackets with sleeves.

“But for a step forward, sometimes we take two steps back.”

For example, the Badminton World Federation decided to oblige girls to wear skirts in order to “attract more spectators”.

“We notice that our female Olympic athletes are seeing, performing, and gaining credibility as we listen to them. In my opinion, they should continue to demand their respect and the abolition of dress codes, which have absolutely nothing to do with performance.”

However, she is optimistic that things will change in the coming years.

medal table

or

Maud Sharon, weightlifting

Margaret McNeill swims

8- Women’s rowing

silver

Kylie Maas, swim

Kylie Maas, swim

Women’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay, Swimming

Jennifer Abel and Melissa Citrini Beaulieu, Diving

Bronze

Benny Oleksiak, born

Catherine Biochmann-Bicard, Judo

Kylie Filmer and Hilary Jansen, rowing

• Women’s softball

• Jessica Klimkett, Judo