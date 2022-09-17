Cyber ​​attack: Big data theft at Bell Canada

The personal information of hundreds of Bell Canada customers and employees was stolen in a cyber attack in late August.

It was a subsidiary of Bell Technical Solutions, which has fallen victim to hackers, according to a cybersecurity alert published by Bell Canada. This division performs installation work for residential and small business clients.

Our Bureau of Investigation found that this week cybercriminals have deployed in dark web (Underground Web) A collection of documents containing sensitive information.

In particular, there is a database of nearly 900 employees containing personal information, including name, date of birth, home address and phone number.

Copies of canceled checks used for payroll, copies of medical notes, and even internal notices of suspension and dismissal are also available.

Customer affected

Customer information, including “the name, address, and phone number of residents and small businesses in Quebec and Ontario who had scheduled a technician visit,” Bell details in her security alert, was also stolen, without giving an estimate of the number from the victims.

“We want to assure you that no database containing customer information such as credit and debit card numbers, banking information and other financial data was accessed during the incident,” Bell continues.

The company conducts its investigations “with the help of third-party cybersecurity experts, as well as implement solutions to further enhance the security of [ses] systems”.

This cyber attack is part of a long chain of events that has been targeting businesses for several years. More recently, on Thursday, Laval said a cyber attack had caused a major disruption to his computer services.

In July, our Bureau of Investigation revealed that the Collège Montmorency in Laval was also a victim of hackers and that personal information was for sale at dark web.

With Philippe Langlois