Dominique Ducharme shuffles his cards

In search of a recipe to lead his team on the path to success, Canadian coach Dominique Ducharme does not believe there is a shortage of leaders within the Montreal club.

“It’s not a lack of leadership, it’s leadership that must be redistributed. It’s part of the chemistry to have it too,” Ducharme suggested, Wednesday, at a press conference. See the video above.

The absence of Captain Shea Webber for this season is particularly felt, but the solution is internal, it is believed.

Striker Tyler Toffoli confirmed, “We have the group in this dressing room to correct the situation. Personally, there are aspects of my game that I am happy with and others that are less so. I have to think about these details and do what I can do better.”

In an effort to get better results, Ducharme also adjusted his groups during Wednesday’s training at the Brossard Sports Complex.

On the heels of a fourth setback in as many games this season, a difficult 5-0 defeat at the hands of the San Jose Sharks, Quebec’s Mathieu Perrault has put a noticeable focus on a trio completed by Toffoli and Cole Coveld, even if he was cut short. From the formation to the duel the day before.

“The goal is to try something else,” Ducharme explained. Currently, we have a trio where they can be clicked together.”

The trio of Christian Dvorak, Jonathan Drouin and Josh Anderson remained intact. The first unit to attack was Nick Suzuki in the center, flanked by Mike Hoffman on the left wing and Brendan Gallagher on the right.

Finally, Jake Evans took a pivotal role in fourth along with Cedric Paquette and Arturi Likonen, while Adam Brooks and Joel Jeremiah, respectively, took turns in place of Evans and Paquette.

Identity to search for

Playing on the Blue Line, veteran Ben Chiarot hopes CH will find their way to victory soon.

“To be a winning team, you have to work,” added the defender. It is up to each individual to do their best and it is up to the leaders to make sure they do that.”

By changing his offensive lines, Ducharme is certainly hoping to push his team to rebound against Gisbury Kotkanyemi and the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night. CH is the only National League team that hasn’t earned a point since the start of the season.

In addition, defender Joel Edmondson, who has been on the sidelines since the start of the season, has temporarily left the team for family reasons.

Triples and duos in training:

Darwin Dvorak Anderson

Hoffman Suzuki Gallagher

Toffoli-Perrault-Cofield

Likon Evans / Brooks Buckett / Jeremiah

Brooks and Jeremiah took turns replacing Evans and Beckett