Czechs end the Olympic dream of Canadian basketball players

The duel was marked by an impressive comeback at the end of the match.

Nick Nurse’s side wiped out a nine-point deficit in the last 45 seconds of the final quarter to force overtime.

It was Andrew Wiggins who played the champ, scoring a good basket with three points with less than 11 seconds left.

The Canadians even took the lead temporarily, during the extra period. However, they were unable to hold back the opposition’s attacks after that.

Andrew Wiggins (right) was the best Canadian player with 22 points and 3 shots. Photo: The Canadian Press/Chad Hipolito

Still having a solid defensive match, Montrealer Logint Dorz was unable to stop Thomas Satoranxi’s last push, which returned the lead for the Czechs.

Trey Liles had one last chance to tie the score in the last second of the event, but his shot missed.

Winners excel at three-pointers, scoring 46% of their attempts. Conversely, Canada has had a rough night since the arc, completing only 24% of its attempts.

The Czech Republic will face the winner of the final match between Greece and Turkey on Sunday.

Canada once again misses its chance to send a team to the Tokyo Olympics. The country’s last appearance at the Olympic basketball tournament dates back to 2000 in Sydney.