Dagobert apologizes for the employee’s homophobic gesture

A client, Nicholas Goudreau, claims that he, his friend and the latter’s friend were asked to leave the pub at the Grande Allée on Saturday evening arguing that their behavior was such. Too gay and annoy other customers.

A club employee came to see me around 11:45pm to tell me regular customers think we don’t have a place here. Some clients found our clothes turbulent, our dance movements turbulent, but especially our people were annoyed. So the employee asked us to leave before the battle was over Gaudreault says in a message posted Sunday morning on Facebook.

denounce the inaction

He criticized the employees who were on duty Saturday night for not interfering with the customers who were going to point fingers at them, his friends and him, in addition to throwing corks at them and making discriminatory remarks.

I owe Dagobert employees who are clearly aware of these situations and who prefer to turn a blind eye, at the expense of providing a safe and inclusive environment for clients. condemns Nicholas Goudreau.

The alleged facts described by the client and Dagobert’s initial reaction have sparked a great deal of backlash on social media over the past few days.

The management of the bar Le Dagobert stresses that it does not tolerate any homophobic gesture on the part of its staff and customers. Photo: Radio Canada

Dagobert initially contradicted the plaintiff’s version, going so far as to describe his remarks as lies . Acknowledging that clients had already made anti-gay remarks, the organization indicated that the employee concerned with the complaint quickly intervened to put an end to it.

Its aim was simply a desire to protect its target customers while expelling homophobic clients who were passing through Quebec (they came from Ottawa) for the Festival d’été Le Dagobert wrote Sunday in a Facebook post that has since been removed.

In a second letter published on Monday, the Foundation’s management reconsidered its initial statement.

After further checks, interrogations and seeing photos, we found that the waitress clerk took the initiative to suggest customers to move in or out (version remains different between that employee and customer) but the fact remains that those are not the instructions the Dagobert staff should follow -Can we read on the Facebook page Dagobert Nightclub.

intolerance

Mention the bar management that customers with bad intentions He had to be expelled. He ensures that he does not tolerate any anti-gay gestures within his walls. The employee targeted by the allegations was fired on Monday.

Le Dagobert has been employing diverse people since the early 80’s, and even if one of the employees acted with a little shrewdness, the fact remains that all the employees are sad about the situation. writes management of the bar.

She is committed to helping the community LGBTQ + By organizing a fundraising campaign to promote acceptance of diversity.

Dagobert management is committed to supporting the LGBTQ+ community (archive). Photo: Radio Canada/Jane Robertson/CBC

Our sincere apologies to everyone who has offended or offended us Management concludes.

Dagobert co-owner Jean-Frédéric Laberge and client Nicolas Gaudreault declined interview requests from Radio Canada.