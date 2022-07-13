Seven Qubec entrepreneurs have been awarded EY’s highest honor

BusinessPrizes and Awards

Entrepreneurs of 2022 in Quebec put people first and lead by embodying a goal

MONTRALAnd the 12 July 2022 /CNW/ – Seven Qubec entrepreneurs who have positioned themselves at the head of our economic vitality and who are finding solutions to the growing challenges of today’s world have been named. 2022 EY Quebec Entrepreneur of the Year.

This year, Qubec Award winners come from a variety of fields and backgrounds, but they share common values: They put people first and promote goal-based leadership, he says. Luke CharbonneauCo-Director of the EY du Qubec Awards for Entrepreneurs of the Year. These leaders have set an example in their quest to build a better, more inclusive and sustainable future.

These are the seven entrepreneurs of the year from Qubec:

Isabel CT From Synergy Formworka company that stands out in the field of concrete pouring thanks to its construction projects and cooperation in the Eastern Province Canada .

From Synergy Formworka company that stands out in the field of concrete pouring thanks to its construction projects and cooperation in the Eastern Province . Todd Coleman from eStruxture data centersCanada’s largest data center platform providing solutions for energy-demanding and sophisticated enterprise applications.

eStruxture data centersCanada’s largest data center platform providing solutions for energy-demanding and sophisticated enterprise applications. Ring- Pierre Roussel And the Hugo Leclerc From Canva . Collectiona dynamic and growing industrial and commercial printing company.

And the From Canva . Collectiona dynamic and growing industrial and commercial printing company. Gabriel Tremblay From Taq groupa nonprofit organization run by social entrepreneurs seeking to improve inclusivity in the workplace by helping people with functional limitations find permanent, stable, and quality jobs.

From Taq groupa nonprofit organization run by social entrepreneurs seeking to improve inclusivity in the workplace by helping people with functional limitations find permanent, stable, and quality jobs. Julie Roy From Ruyi Home Services Co., Ltd.a company committed to providing high quality professional commercial housekeeping services.

From Ruyi Home Services Co., Ltd.a company committed to providing high quality professional commercial housekeeping services. Jared Knecht From Promark Electronicsa company specializing in the design and manufacture of high voltage, multi-use cables and fixtures for electric and hybrid vehicles.

From Promark Electronicsa company specializing in the design and manufacture of high voltage, multi-use cables and fixtures for electric and hybrid vehicles. Jean Francois C.T From througha company that brings innovation to the heart of automated advertising.

In addition to nominating these seven regional entrepreneurs of the year, the Qubec Program also gives a special mention.

Emerging Entrepreneurs: Sam Finn And the Kimberly Pontebriand From ErgonoviceA company that makes work more enjoyable by creating durable, well-designed office products that improve the health and productivity of its customers.

With their human-centered approach, powered by emerging technologies, these leaders challenge existing business models, markets, and processes to create long-term value for stakeholders and society, he says. Daniel BayerCo-Director of the Grand Prix de l’Entrepreneur d’EY du Qubec.

This year’s Qubec Entrepreneurs will compete against their Pacific peers, the prairie,Ontario And Atlantic during the national celebration to be held in November 2022, during which ten Canadian entrepreneurs of the year will be chosen, one of whom will receive the title of EY2022 Entrepreneur of the Year from Canada She will compete with winners from other countries for the title of EY Global Entrepreneur of the Year in June 2023.

To find out more



Follow Tweet embedand #GPECanada and #GPEQubec on Twitter for all the news about the GrandPrix de l’Entrepreneur. ey.com/ca/gpeTo find out more about the programme.

In 2022, the members of Qubec’s independent jury are: Andrea Crisanpresident and CEO of Andy Transport. Brigitte Galbert, president of Les Embalages Carrousel Inc. ; Constance Raymond, Executive Vice President of Administration and Chief Talent Officer, Outbox Technology; Martin Thrault, Founder, CEO and President of Brivian; and Jean-Stefan Yensoni, Partner, Financial Corporation Champlain.

This year, TSX CorporationIt acts as a sponsor of the national programme.

About the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Award

grand prize for The EY Entrepreneur Award is the world’s most prestigious award for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders contribute to the innovations, growth, and prosperity that are transforming the world. The program provides entrepreneurs with the insights and experiences that drive growth. It allows them to develop relationships with their peers in order to foster an entrepreneurial spirit around the world. unique, grand prize for EY Entrepreneur is a truly global award. It honors entrepreneurs in regional and national competitions in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries. The winners compete against each other in the hopes of winning the title of EY’s Global Entrepreneur of the Year. ey.com/en_ca/entrepreneur-of-the-year-canada.

About EY

EY exists to build a better world, create long-term value for customers, individuals and society, and build trust in financial markets. Powered by data and technology, EY’s diverse teams in more than 150 countries build trust through controls, helping customers grow, transform and operate. Whether in escrow, advisory, strategy, tax, transaction or legal services, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers to the complex challenges the world faces today.

EY means the global organization of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, and may designate one or more of these member firms, all of which are separate legal entities. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a British company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and describes individual rights under the data protection regulations is available at ey.com/en_ca/privacy-statement. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by law. To learn more about our organization, visit the website ey.com/ca/en.Follow us on TwitterTweet embed.

This press release was published by Ernst & Young srl / sencrl

SOURCE EY (Ernst & Young)

These press releases may also interest you

Press release posted on July 12, 2022 at 9:45 am and distributed by:

