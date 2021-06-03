“Dante, an enlightened scientific witness”, at Casa de es Cenzi in Bastia

This exhibition * aims to introduce a perhaps lesser known face of the medieval poet, thinker and writer who died 700 years ago. until June 26th”Dante, witness the enlightened science “It allows the public to (re)discover Dante’s work and discoveries in the field of astronomy in a fun and interactive way through an exhibition, conference, scientific workshop and planetarium. The exhibition is free to visit every Tuesday and Thursday from 2pm to 6pm and every Wednesday and Saturday from 9am to 12pm and from 2pm to 6pm**.

For the Planetarium, the Corse Constellation plenary sessions are held on Wednesday 9, 16 and 23 June between 2:30 pm and 3:30 pm and then between 4 and 5 pm and also on Saturday 5 and 12 June, 19 and 26 between 9 :30 am and 10:30 am, 11 and 12 pm, 2:30 pm and 3:30 pm and from 4 to 5 pm This activity is also carried out according to health protocols, in groups of 6 people.

* Information (House of Science) at 04.95.55.96.71 or 04.95.55.96.72

** Due to the health situation, there is a reception measure that is limited to 20 people, depending on health protocols and compliance with them, until June 9, and then increases to 50. Wearing a mask remains mandatory.

