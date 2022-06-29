sport

David Quinn will be my favourite

June 29, 2022
Virginia Whitehead

The NHL’s head coaches circuit has been running at full speed since its off-season start. Whether it was temporary coaches who achieved full-time status (Martin St. Louis, Bruce Boudreaux, Jay Woodcroft), temporary coaches who were not retained (Andrew Brunet, Derek King, Mike Yu) or fired (Bruce Cassidy and Peter Debor, from Among other things), she moved behind the NHL benches.

In all, exactly 12 teams had to find a full-time coach for the 2022-23 season.

And even if nine of the 12 positions are filled, there are still Bruins, The Jets, and Red Wings who haven’t found their man of trust yet.

However, the picture is starting to take shape, and for Boston, there will be an obvious favorite by now: David Quinn.

This was mentioned by Shawn Hucheon from TFP.

Quinn, the former Rangers coach and current head coach for Team USA, is a candidate who has been around for some time in the rumors surrounding the Bruins’ job. He was at the helm of the Rangers between 2018-19 and 2020-21 (when Jeff Gorton was team manager), but failed to lead the team to the playoffs.

Rangers were in the playoff round (3 of 5 series) in the bubble in 2020, but they didn’t win, so they didn’t officially go into the playoffs. They also got first choice in the later draft and chose Alexis Lafrenière with that choice.

Elliot Friedman also noted Quinn was a strong candidate for Boston, but he also brought up the name Jim Montgomery, who would also be at the height of the race. Is Quinn’s plan A and Montgomery’s plan B?

As for planes, Friedman also had some informations In the subject. Now that Barry Trotz (who should have been their first choice) has said he doesn’t want to coach next season, the team has reportedly spoken to Andrew Brunet, who has been at the helm of the Panthers (temporarily) this season. the last.

Paul Morris of Florida and Andrew Brunette (possibly) in Winnipeg, this could almost be a “training deal.”

Other than that, Friedman also says he’s watching Jeff Halpern and Derek Lalonde, John Cooper’s main assistants in Tampa Bay, which should attract some attention. The odds of one getting a chance elsewhere seem high.

Anyway, we’ll see if these rumors eventually turn into hiring, but it’s clear that the carousel looks like it’s about to end. Despite being in the Red Wings, Steve Yzerman manages to hold everything very Inaccessible…

