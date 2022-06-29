Google rolls out the new version widely

After a presentation of the new interface in February 2022, Google launched the massive deployment of the new version of Gmail with the Google Workspace update.

Since February 2022,

Google is offering to test a new interface for its Gmail messaging service. With these months of testing, Google is now convinced that it can roll out its new interface to all professionals. This is the meaning of the article published on the official blog From Google Workspace To announce that the interface will be rolled out as of June 28, 2022.

Progressive publishing

From now on, Google will continue the publishing process to transform the transition to the new interface ofSubscription In theWithdraw. Translation: Anyone can access the new interface now by selecting the option in Gmail settings, but gradually Google will reverse the option and enable the new interface by default for users. They can go back to the old interface by searching the options.

The new version of Gmail does not fundamentally change the organization of the well-known mail service. Above all, it offers an aesthetic fix to align the Google aesthetic codes service on Android with its own pixels. The biggest change is the move to a separate column for the various Google, Google Meet, and Google Chat spaces, such as separate Mail tabs. This reduces the horizontal area of ​​the interface, but makes it simpler.

These changes bring a breath of fresh air to the fore, but they should not disturb our habits. Google promises a quick roll out to change the default appearance in the coming weeks for the majority of users. Professionals and businesses are the first targets, however any Gmail user will be able to benefit from this update.

