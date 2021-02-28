Jordan Pennington turns wild

Visibly frustrated by withdrawing from the game, St. Louis Blues goalkeeper Jordan Bennington attacked several of the San Jose Sharks’ players Saturday night.

The 27-year-old saw the match end in the second half, after allowing four goals from 19 shots. He got back into the locker room, and started pushing Radim Simek near Sharks’ seat. Then he put his wand close to Eric Carlson’s face. Ultimately he made his way to opposing goalkeeper Devon Dobnick for some stampede.

“I imagine it was disappointing,” Dubnik said in press conferences after the clash. I don’t know why he was skiing, pretending to hit the men. I just told him to get off the ice and calm down. “

The man, masked by the sharks, added, “He weighs 165 pounds, and was running towards the men to pretend to hit them …”.

For his part, forward Evander Kane wished to be on the icy surface when Bennington attacked his team-mates.

“It looks like he’s been talking a lot.” He said, “It’s a shame that I wasn’t on ice for that.”

At the time of Binnington’s adventures, the Blues were trailed 4 to 3. The Missouri team finally won the duel with a score of 7 to 6.

Coach Craig Bereup also believes that the goalkeeper’s spectacle contributed to his team’s victory.

“He is a proud man,” the pilot said. This is what it is. I’ve seen this from him in the past. […] He was trying to get the team together. That’s really what he was trying to do. “

Despite Bennington’s “efforts”, the credit for the Blues victory should mainly go to goalkeeper Phil Hossu and defender Marco Scandela.

The former scored 19 of 21 shots directed at him, while the latter scored two goals, one of them winning.

It was the first time Quebec had scored twice in the same match in the National Hockey League.

“It’s been a long time,” said Scandela, referring to the last time he scored two victories. It might have been in the American League. It’s unbelievable. “