David Ritesh is too strong for Maple Leafs

Czech Cerberus, who usually plays the second violin, blocked 34 throws at him. The Toronto team was disqualified for the first time this season.

Maple Leaves did not shorten the chances of scoring. They have worked with the guy’s advantage seven times without being able to take advantage of it.

In the second period, Sheldon’s men worked out how-to five against three, but Ritesh did not hear anything. He became the third Flames goalkeeper to sign closure in Toronto, after Yves Bélanger (1977) and Dan Bouchard (1975).

At the other end of the ice, Calgary was even more opportunistic.

With only four minutes of play on the clock, Sam Bennett pushed a free ball behind Michael Hutchinson, who had been set automatically since Frederick Andersen was alarmed by a lower-body injury.

In the middle of the second period, Matthew Tkachuk made Ilya Mikheev pay for his lack of breakaway skill. Maple Leaves striker managed to bypass David Ritesh with a penalty kick, but was stopped. Snow crossed flames and Tkachuk deflected Mark Giordano’s shot behind Hutchinson to double the mark.

The number was 100H From Keith Tkachuk’s eldest son LNHNational Hockey League .

Shawn Monahan sealed the match score in the first minutes of the final third. He pounced on a puck ball in the penalty area to score his third goal of the season, and it was all through tough play.

A little fruitful experience

Coach Sheldon Keefe had to lay off many elements of depth on Monday as Zach Hayman, Joe Thornton and Wayne Symonds disappeared due to the attack. Kevi chose to put all of his eggs in one basket by pairing Captain John Tavares with Aston Matthews and Mitch Marner.

The Maple Leaves’ top three highest earning players – only $ 33.5 million – were the most frequently used forwards in the Toronto case, but they scored only nine shots.

William Nylander, who had been placed on the bench in the final nine minutes of the game against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, had more than 20 minutes of playtime (10:15 pm) for the first time this season. He fired just one bullet at the goal. What’s more, he lost the disc five times to the opponent.

Austin Matthews, who had been on fire since the start of the campaign, saw his streak with at least one point stopping at 16. He scored 28 points during that period.

Despite this setback, the Maple Leafs still maintained one of the best records in its history after 20 matches, with 14 wins, 4 losses and 2 losses in overtime.

Only the 1933-34 and 1934-1935 teams were better with 31 points in 20 games.

Toronto will meet the flames again on Wednesday.