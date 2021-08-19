David Savard wants a haircut in Montreal

David Savard isn’t the most talkative player, but the 30-year-old has great confidence, the kind of quiet force that should bring great confidence to the Montreal Canadiens. He does not hide his goal for the next season.

“My plan is to have the same day I just tested on the same date next year. We will try to bring the cup back to Montreal. I loved the way the Canadians played when I played against them in the qualifiers.”

The defender knows that fans have this very specific desire and believes his experience can help write this new chapter.

“It will be a different team, but many Canadian players have won the cup with other teams on the track and that is one of the reasons for their career. Experience cannot be bought. It is very difficult to get there. Now I have this baggage with me and I will try to help them.”

youth dream

The Stanley Cup champion also wore his new jersey in recent days on a tour of his new team’s locker room.

“It’s a unique feeling. I grew up watching Canadians play and putting on the jacket, it’s really special. I can’t wait to put my skates on for the first game at Bale Center. I’ll now have more relatives who will come and see me play, and I can’t wait.”

The former Columbus player said in an interview a few years ago that he appreciated Ohio’s calm. Time seems to have changed Savard’s view who knows exactly what he’ll be up to for his stay in Montreal.

“I’m no longer in the same place in my life. I have a family now. I think Montreal can be tough for a young player who wants to establish himself in the National League. I’ve known my role for several years and I wouldn’t change the recipe. I know what to expect and that worries me less than it did.” It’s at last,” the team’s new number 58 recalled.

new environment

Fans will be pleased to hear that Savard came out in perfect health from recent qualifying, with the 6-foot-2, 227-pound teammate feeling ready for the new campaign.

“I was lucky at this point. Small sores, but nothing serious. The body is in good shape and it bodes well for next year.”

The next few weeks will allow the Savard family to find accommodation in Montreal and hook the move to start training camp.

Savard’s gift to Lac-Beauport

The Stanley Cup trip in Lac Beauporte took place in peace and good humor. That’s the exact vision that new Montreal Canadiens player David Savard has planned for his day with the prized trophy.

“It’s important to share this moment with as many people as possible,” Savard explained. The people who support you are important. Family, friends and the community who have welcomed us since 2014. We love being here. It’s a very beautiful day.”

The Precious Trophy of Lord Stanley has not visited the mayor since Simon Gagnaire’s conquest with the Los Angeles Kings in 2012. Savard also had a small private party with some local hockey players. Patrice Bergeron also resides in the area.

“It is good to see the children who have grown up see their father’s name on the trophy. I wanted to give this little gesture to the former champions.”

The mayor of Lac-Beauport, Michel Beaulieu, was very pleased with the hockey player’s generosity.

“He told me I had two hours with the mug and that I had carte blanche. So we thought of doing a little parade in the streets and taking a picture of people. There are so many people, I estimate the crowd is probably over 1,000 people. For a community of 8000 citizens, this is a success all over the place. domains”.

After poutine on Monday and maple taffy on Tuesday, what dish would have made its way into the Stanley Cup today? The main interested party did not want to reveal his plans.

“We have something planned and hopefully it will be a delicious dish.”

the first

For many fans, being in the Stanley Cup for the first time is a unique experience. Such is the case for eight-year-old Gabriel Saint-Georges who lined up with his father for his photo shoot with Savard.

There was no doubting the loyalty of the young hockey fan who proudly wore his Canadian jacket.

“It’s really fun. My favorite player is Cole Caufield, but I love the whole team. I hope they win the cup next year.”

Desire of thousands of amateurs in Quebec. While waiting for the show on Rue Sainte-Catherine, be patient with the show at Chemin du Brûlé, in Lac-Beauport.