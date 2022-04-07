Davy Shipyard: Workers ratify historic agreement

Members of the Luzon Shipyard Workers’ Union adopted a “historic” interim agreement to renew their collective agreement.

The new collective agreement, valid until June 30, 2030, provides for salary increases of up to 30.5% for the first two years, with annual increases of 2.5%.

Under the terms of the agreement, double time will be reintroduced and leave fee payable in full, while the calculation of continuous service will be from the date of hire and not from the number of hours worked for the leave accrual.

“The impeccable mobilization of members and their continued support has enabled us to achieve our goals and receive significant salary compensation,” said Jean Blanchett, president of the union, on Wednesday.

“This is an important step taken today, and it is a historic agreement that will allow artisans in Davie to look to the future with optimism,” said Barbara Poirier, President of the Central Council of Quebec-Chaudier-Appalachian (CSN). .

James Davies, President and CEO of Davies, responded: “This unprecedented agreement includes significant salary adjustments and strengthens Davies’ position as an employer of choice that offers rewarding jobs and a promising future.”