DDO Holiday Market Kicks Off Montreal’s Festive Season with Art, Food and Community Spirit

MONTREAL — October 2025. The holiday shopping season is set to begin in style as the Dollard Centre for the Arts (DCA) presents the annual DDO Fine Arts and Crafts Holiday Market, returning November 8–9 at the Dollard-des-Ormeaux Civic Centre. Now in its 41st year, the beloved West Island event is one of Quebec’s longest-running artisan markets, showcasing more than 80 artists, craftspeople and specialty food vendors across two floors of immersive shopping and entertainment.

The market, renowned for its high-calibre artisans and festive atmosphere, offers free admission, parking and coat check from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. This year also includes a special preview for DDO residents on Friday, November 7, from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., giving locals a first look at what organizers describe as “an unbeatable experience with exceptional fine arts and crafts.”

A Marketplace with a Mission

The DDO Holiday Market has evolved far beyond a simple shopping event. Visitors can explore themed market spaces including Hall-iday Cheer, The Neighbour’s Nook and Curio Court, browse the Artists’ Association of Dollard’s annual exhibition and sale, and enjoy a rooftop bar—the Twinkle Terrace—offering custom holiday cocktails, mocktails and hot beverages from MTL Craft Cocktails.

Food lovers will find plenty to enjoy, with gourmet coffee from Lucia Maison de Café, healthy lunches from Palépops, and an array of baked goods, chocolates, and artisanal treats. Options cater to all tastes and diets, including vegan, gluten-free and keto offerings.

Beyond shopping, the market also embraces its community roots. Attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items and wrapped gifts for the West Island Mission, while members of the Canadian Legion will be on site to collect donations and distribute poppies. Children can visit the library’s creative corner to design holiday cards for loved ones, write letters to Santa, or craft cards of kindness for seniors and hospital patients.

A Celebration of Local Creativity

“The DDO Fine Arts and Crafts Holiday Market” features an impressive variety of handmade goods, including pottery, woodwork, jewellery, textiles, photography, skincare, and décor. Visitors can find everything from silver and beadwork jewellery to upcycled clothing, candles, pet accessories, and floral arrangements. Each booth, say organizers, tells a story of passion and craftsmanship that reflects the region’s diverse artistic talent.

Megan Bradley, special events coordinator at DCA, said the event’s enduring appeal comes from its ability to blend artistry with community spirit. “We’ve worked hard to create a space that feels warm and welcoming; one that captures the spirit of the season and celebrates the creativity and dedication of our artisan community. It’s about connection, celebration, and yes—a little bit of magic. At its heart, the Market is a reminder of what this time of year is all about: giving, community and gratitude. We’re deeply thankful for every person who walks through our doors and chooses to support local.”

Bradley added that the participating vendors—many of whom spend months preparing for the show—bring heart and resilience to the event. “Participants regularly let me know what it means for them to have this wonderful space for people to come and buy their work. Some have had difficult years in the recent past,” she said.

A Market Unlike Any Other

Over its four-decade history, the DDO Holiday Market has become known as a benchmark for artisan events in Quebec. Organizers say the market consistently draws large crowds from across Greater Montreal and maintains a waitlist of eager artists hoping to participate.

This year’s edition continues the tradition of innovation, introducing new experiences while maintaining the event’s family-friendly feel. With comedian James Mancini serving as emcee and announcing hourly raffle winners, visitors can expect a lively, inclusive atmosphere that blends entertainment with philanthropy.

Shoppers seeking meaningful, locally made gifts will find something for everyone—from teachers and coworkers to kids and grandparents—and will leave knowing their purchases directly support independent creators.

As Bradley puts it, “The Market is not only a welcoming atmosphere, but it brings together people from across the city looking to support small, local businesses and discover truly unique, quality, one-of-a-kind items.”

With its blend of artistry, generosity, and festive charm, the DDO Fine Arts and Crafts Holiday Market continues to be a hallmark of the holiday season in Montreal’s West Island—proving that community spirit and creativity remain the city’s most cherished holiday traditions.