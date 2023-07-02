Things to do in Vaughan Winter: Making Winter more fun

As winter’s frost blankets the vibrant city of Vaughan, Ontario, it transforms into an enchanting wonderland, bustling with an array of unique activities for residents and visitors alike. Despite the chill, there’s an undeniable warmth that emerges in the community spirit, illuminated by the twinkling lights, festive events, and a shared sense of adventure. Whether you’re captivated by the arts, a nature enthusiast, an adrenaline junkie, a foodie, or a shopping buff, Vaughan has something in store for everyone. This guide will introduce you to the abundant array of exciting winter activities that Vaughan has to offer.

Things to do in Vaughan Winter

1. McMichael Canadian Art Collection

Situated on 100 acres of scenic woodland, the McMichael Canadian Art Collection proudly displays the essence of Canada’s artistic heritage. During winter, the snow-covered landscape adds an ethereal touch to the already stunning vistas that inspired the Group of Seven and Tom Thomson, whose works are prominently displayed here. The gallery also houses a significant collection of First Nations, Inuit, and contemporary artists. The McMichael offers an opportunity to absorb Canada’s rich culture and history through its art, making it a must-visit destination during your winter exploration of Vaughan.

2. Canada’s Wonderland WinterFest

When winter arrives, Canada’s Wonderland, Vaughan’s premier amusement park, transforms into a dazzling winter wonderland. Walking through the park, you’re greeted by millions of spectacular lights, magnificent Christmas trees, and festive decorations. This event is packed with live entertainment, including ice-skating shows, holiday-themed performances, and interactive characters. Bundle up, sip on a hot chocolate, and soak in the festive atmosphere that WinterFest has to offer.

3. Reptilia Zoo

Escape the winter chill and step into a different world at Reptilia Zoo, Canada’s largest indoor reptile zoo. It’s home to over 250 fascinating creatures, including snakes, lizards, turtles, crocodiles, and many others. With various interactive exhibits and live shows, it’s an educational and entertaining place for both kids and adults.

4. LEGOLAND Discovery Center

For families with young children, the LEGOLAND Discovery Center is an ideal indoor destination. The center offers an array of LEGO-themed attractions, including two exciting rides, multiple build and play zones, and a 4D cinema, ensuring a fun-filled day for your little ones.

5. Kortright Centre for Conservation

Winter doesn’t mean you need to stay indoors. Wrap up warm and venture out to the Kortright Centre for Conservation. Experience the serenity of its nature trails, crisply outlined by fresh snow. Depending on conditions, you can go snowshoeing through the magnificent wooded areas or participate in their winter workshops and events.

6. Vaughan Mills Shopping Centre

Indulge in some retail therapy at Vaughan Mills Shopping Centre. With over 200 retail stores, it’s the perfect place to find gifts for your loved ones, snag a winter bargain, or simply escape the cold. The shopping centre also hosts a variety of dining and entertainment options to enjoy.

7. Skating and Hockey

Experience a quintessential Canadian winter activity by going skating. Numerous local parks and recreation centers in Vaughan offer public skating and hockey options. The thrill of gliding on the ice, whether you’re a beginner or an expert, is a winter joy that can’t be missed.

8. Skiing and Snowboarding

While there are no ski resorts directly within Vaughan, the nearby Blue Mountain and Horseshoe Valley resorts offer excellent opportunities for skiing and snowboarding. The drive is well worth it for the thrilling downhill runs and the breathtaking winter landscapes.

9. Avenue Cibi e Vini’s Cooking Classes

For the food enthusiasts, Avenue Cibi e Vini offers Italian cooking classes. It’s an opportunity to learn new culinary skills while creating warm, hearty dishes that are perfect for winter. It’s a unique and rewarding way to spend a winter’s day in Vaughan.

10. Magnotta Winery

Savor the local flavors at Magnotta Winery, Vaughan’s award-winning wine and beer producer. Take a tour of the vineyards, enjoy a wine tasting session, and discover how their wines are made. It’s an inviting and cozy experience, ideal for unwinding after a day of winter activities.

Conclusion

Winter in Vaughan, Ontario, brings with it a fresh wave of excitement, beauty, and community spirit. Whether you’re visiting or are a local, you’ll find an array of activities to cater to your interests. From the captivating arts and festive events to the thrilling outdoor adventures and enticing culinary experiences, there is never a shortage of things to do. Despite the chill of winter, Vaughan promises a warm welcome, so embrace the season, make the most of what the city has to offer, and create unforgettable winter memories.